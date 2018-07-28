adopted going home shelter.jpg (copy)
Davis, a 1-year-old pup, waited for his new owner after his adoption at the Charleston Animal Society. Pet overpopulation continues to stretch local shelters thin.

 Wade Spees

Almost Home Feline Refuge

almosthomefelinerefuge.org, almost-home@comcast.net

Boykin Spaniel Rescue

1-877-LBD-DOGS

www.boykinspanielrescue.org

Charleston Animal Society

2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC 29406

843-747-4849

www.CharlestonAnimalSociety.org

Carolina Coonhound Rescue

P.O. Box 80223, Charleston, SC 29416

www.carolinacoonhoundrescue.com

Doc Williams SPCA Adoption Center

2673 South Live Oak Drive, Moncks Corner, SC 29461

843-761-5266, 843-761-0683

Doc Williams Spay and Neuter Clinic

107 St. James Ave., Goose Creek, SC 29445

843-761-0683

www.docwilliamsspca.org

Eunoia Rescue

843-367-9797

www.eunoiarescue.com

Dorchester Paws

136 Four Paws Lane, P.O. Box 1116, Summerville, SC 29483

843-871-3820

dorchesterpaws.org

www.facebook.com/dorchesterpaws

Feral Cat Helpers

(operates just in Mount Pleasant)

843-597-9639

FeralCatHelpers@gmail.com

www.feralcathelpers.com

Greyhound Pets of America - Charleston

P.O. Box 14533, Charleston, SC 29422

​843-343-2982

www.adoptcharlestongreys.org

Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary

5604 New Road, Hollywood, SC 29449

www.halliehill.com

www.facebook.com/pages/Hallie-Hill-Sanctuary

H.F. Help No-Kill Rescue

P.O. Box 90, Ladson, SC 29456

www.hfhelpnokillrescue.com

International Primate Protection League

P.O. Box 766, Summerville, SC 29484

www.ippl.org

www.facebook.com/InternationalPrimate-ProtectionLeague

L.E.A.R.N. Horse Rescue

P.O. Box 619, Ravenel, SC 29470

843-991-4879

www.learnhorserescue.org

Leash On Life Dog Rescue

www.facebook.com/LeashOnLifeDogRescue/

www.leashonlife.petfinder.com

LowCountry Animal Rescue

P.O. Box 952, Ladson, SC 29456

http://www.petfinder.com/shelters/SC75.html

Lowcountry Lab Rescue

P.O. Box 80418, Charleston, SC 29416

lowcountrylabrescue.org

Palmetto Animal Assisted Life Services (PAALS)

221 N. Grampian Hills Road, Columbia, SC 29223

803-788-7063

www.paals.org

Palmetto Paws Animal Rescue

www.facebook.com/palmpaws

awos.petfinder.com/shelters/SC316.html

Pet Helpers

1447 Folly Road, Charleston, SC 29412

www.pethelpers.org

www.facebook.com/PetHelpers

Sinbad-Sadie Second Chance Rescue

10070 Dorchester Road, Box 50641

Summerville, SC 29485

www.sinbadsadierescue.org

www.facebook.com/Sinbad-Sadie-Second-Chance-Rescue

South Carolina Aquarium

100 Aquarium Wharf, Charleston, SC 29401

843-577-FISH (3474)

www.scaquarium.org

Valiant Animal Rescue + Relief

P.O. Box 13477, Charleston, SC 29422

valiantanimalrescue.org

Waters Edge Great Dane Rescue

P.O. Box 712, Bonneau, SC 29431

www.watersedgegreatdanerescue.com