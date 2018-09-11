Local rescue groups and dedicated volunteers devote themselves to rescuing, nurturing or finding a new home for all kinds of animals. These groups rely on donations of food, cleaning supplies, cash and time to keep up their crucial work. Here’s how you can help their critical work.
Carolina Coonhound Rescue
PO Box 80223
Charleston, SC 29416
https://www.carolinacoonhoundrescue.com
Our goal is to rescue as many hounds mistreated and abandoned hounds as we can. We provide these dogs with medical care, training, compassion, and love until they find their forever families.
We are an all-volunteer organization which relies on foster families and donations to help us in this mission. We aim to save more dogs every single year and work hard to make sure we run our organization with integrity and honesty. We want to educate those who have never owned a hound or experienced the loving and goofy personality that makes them our favorite breed.
TOP 3 NEEDS:
1. Monetary donations to help with vet bills
2. Foster homes
3. Food (we prefer Kirkland bran food from Costco but never turn down a donation)
Charleston Animal Society
2455 Remount Rd, North Charleston, SC 29406
843-747-4849
https://www.charlestonanimalsociety.org/
Charleston Animal Society is the oldest animal organization in South Carolina and one of the oldest in the nation. Its mission has always been the same – to prevent cruelty to animals. We are the leader in adoptions, spay/neuter procedures, and have a nationally recognized veterinary science initiative. In 2013, it let Charleston County to become the first No Kill community in the Southeast and sustains it to this day. With your gifts, we can continue saving animals and bringing those who would them to justice!
TOP 3 NEEDS:
1. Your gift of time through volunteering
2. Your gift of home through adopting or fostering
3. Your gift of money to provide medical care to thousands of animals
Dorchester Paws
136 4 Paws Lane, Summerville, SC 29483
(843) 871-3820
Dorchester Paws, formerly known as Frances R. Willis SPCA, is dedicated to improving the lives of animals in Dorchester County. Dorchester Paws is the only open-admission shelter in Dorchester County, serving towns including Rosinville, Ridgeville, Oakbrook, St. George, Summerville and Grover. Partnering with Dorchester Code Enforcement, we take in every lost, abandoned and abused animal and provide them with food, shelter and medical attention until they find their forever home.
Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary
5604 New Rd, Hollywood, SC 29449
843-889-3713
Hallie Hill Animal Sanctuary provides a safe haven for animals with no other home or shelter. We prepare animals for adoption by providing respite, rehabilitation and socialization. For those animals whose chances of adoption are reduced due to age, medical or emotional issues, Hallie Hill provides a loving Forever Home with the proper shelter, nutrition and medical care. While we can’t change an animal’s past, our mission is to rewrite their future. Hallie Hill helps Charleston to achieve the status of a No-Kill Community by working with local shelters and rescues to take in dogs that might not get adopted due to age, medical or behavioral issues.
TOP 3 NEEDS:
1. Adoptions
2. Volunteers
3. Donations
Lowcountry Animal Rescue
P.O.Box 952
Ladson, SC 29456
www.lowcountryanimalrescue.petfinder.com
We have adoption events (location varies-see below) every Saturday from 12-4. Not all of the dogs can attend so please email ahead of time if there is one in particular you would like to meet. Also, a pre-approved application is required in order to adopt from the event so please email for an application. We also try to adopt locally first (tri-county area). Out of area adoptions are a case-by-case basis. If you would like to adopt a dog under the age of two, you must have a current pet or a previous pet in the last 10 years.
Pet Helpers
1447 Folly Rd, Charleston, SC 29412
(843) 795-1110
Pet Helpers’ is an adoption center and spay/neuter clinic that serves communities across the Lowcountry. Our missions is to end the euthanasia of all adoptable cats and dogs by keeping all animals until adopted; providing low cost spay/neuter surgeries; offering humane education programs; pursuing animal-cruelty prosecution; and initiating animal-welfare legislation.
TOP 3 NEEDS:
1. Donations
2. Volunteers
3. Dog and cat food
Sinbad-Sadie Second Chance Rescue
10070 Dorchester Road, #50641
Summerville, South Carolina 29485
http://www.sinbadsadierescue.org/
Sinbad-Sadie Second Chance Rescue is a non-profit animal rescue working to reduce euthanasia of adoptable animals in South Carolina. At SSSCR we coordinate with area shelters to ease overcrowding and find loving, permanent homes for abandoned, abused and neglected animals. Our animals live in foster homes while their medical needs are being met, and then they are placed in forever homes.
TOP 3 NEEDS:
1. Donations to our medical fund
2. Contributions to our medical bills at Old Trolley Road Animal Clinic
3. Foster Homes