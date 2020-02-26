Pets of the Week

Dane is a 2-year-old male hound mix, who is a gentle giant that is waiting to be noticed and taken home to his forever home. While large, Dane is always gentle and patient with those he is with, including other furry friends. Dane loves to just sit in front of you while you tell him how he is such a good boy and give him tasty treats.
Tahiti is a 3-year-old female terrier mix. She is a sweet girl waiting for her forever family to come meet and adopt her today. Like the island she is named after, Tahiti just exudes a feeling of peace and serenity while waiting for an opportunity to show you the beauty in her surroundings. So if you are looking to experience the beauty of Tahiti without having to deal with the hassle of traveling, adopt Tahiti and experience your own piece of heaven.