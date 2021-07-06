Pentagon nixes disputed cloud contract; US service sector growth slower in June than in May

DoD cancels disputed JEDI tech deal
WASHINGTON — The Pentagon said it is canceling a cloud-computing contract with Microsoft that could eventually have been worth $10 billion and will instead pursue a deal with both Microsoft and Amazon.
"With the shifting technology environment, it has become clear that the JEDI Cloud contract, which has long been delayed, no longer meets the requirements to fill the DoD's capability gaps," the Pentagon said in a July 6 statement.
The statement did not directly mention that the Department of Defense faced extended legal challenges by Amazon to the original $1 million contract awarded to Microsoft. The contract could eventually have been worth $10 billion.
Amazon Web Services had long been considered a leading candidate to run the Pentagon's Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure deal, known as JEDI. The project was meant to store and process vast amounts of classified data, allowing the U.S. military to improve communications with soldiers on the battlefield and use artificial intelligence to speed up its war planning and fighting capabilities.
The contract became mired in legal challenges almost as soon as it was awarded to Microsoft in October 2019. Amazon Web Services went to court arguing that the Pentagon's process was flawed and unfair, including that it was improperly influenced by then-President Donald Trump's dislike of Amazon and its then-CEO, Jeff Bezos. Bezos owns The Washington Post, a news outlet often criticized by Trump.
This year the Pentagon had been hinting that it might scrap the contract, saying in May that it felt compelled to reconsider its options after a judge in April rejected a Pentagon move to have key parts of Amazon's lawsuit dismissed.
Service sector slows but still grows
SILVER SPRING, Md. — Growth in the services sector, where most Americans work, slowed in June following record expansion in May.
The Institute for Supply Management said Tuesday that its monthly survey of service industries retreated to a reading of 60.1, following a all-time high reading of 64 in May. Any reading above 50 indicates the sector is expanding.
It's the 13th straight month of expansion in the services sector following a two-month contraction in April and May of last year as businesses were forced to shut down during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.
The employment index fell into contraction territory with a reading of 49.3, down from May's 55.3, suggesting many companies are still struggling to hire enough workers.
The services report follows last week's manufacturing report, which showed that demand continued to be so strong that companies are struggling to keep up with orders. Supply chain shortages and difficulty finding enough workers contributed to a backlog of orders and late deliveries in the manufacturing sector.
Workers strike at Frito-Lay plant
TOPEKA, Kan. — About 600 workers are on strike at the Frito-Lay plant in Topeka after union workers rejected a proposed contract that had been recommended by union leadership.
Workers said the main points of contention are small pay increases and employees being forced to work hours of overtime, The Topeka Capital-Journal reported.
The workers are represented by Local 218 of the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers union, which recommended a proposed two-year contract after months of negotiations. Workers voted on Friday and Saturday to reject the contract, and the strike began at 12:01 a.m. Monday.
Frito-Lay is one of seven divisions of Harrison, N.Y.-based PepsiCo.
The company said in a statement that because the union leadership recommended the contract, it does not anticipate any further negotiations "for the foreseeable future."
PepsiCo said the plant would continue to operate and it had a plan to ensure employee safety.
Electric co-op hit by ransomware attack
HARTFORD, Ala. — A utility that provides power in rural southeastern Alabama said it was hit by a ransomware attack that means customers temporarily can't access their account information.
Wiregrass Electric Cooperative, which serves about 22,000 members, said no data was compromised in the attack. But member account information and payment systems were taken offline for maintenance and as a precaution, it said in a statement.
The utility said it won't disconnect service for customers with prepaid accounts during the interruption, the Dothan Eagle reported.
Ransomware attacks are launched by hackers who gain access to a computer system and then demand payments. While the cooperative didn't release any information about the source of the attack, thousands of organizations were infected in at least 17 countries in a widespread assault that began Friday, the same day the cooperative announced the attack.