Pending U.S. home sales hit a Nov. record; Ticketmaster fined $10M for hacking a rival

New high for homes under contract
SILVER SPRING, Md. — The number of Americans who signed contracts to buy homes declined last month, but was still a record high for November when a seasonal slowdown traditionally seeps into the real estate market.
The National Association of Realtors said Wednesday that its index of pending sales fell 2.6 percent to 125.7 in November, down from October's revised reading of 129.1. An index of 100 represents the level of contract activity in 2001. It was the third straight monthly decline.
Contract signings are a barometer of finalized purchases over the next two months, so Wednesday's report may preview what could be a strong winter.
Contract signings are still 16.4 percent ahead of where they were last year, thanks to a big summer rebound that followed a spring washout due to the coronavirus outbreak. Contract signings in all four regions — the Northeast, South, Midwest and West — declined from October to November but are up double-digits year-over-year through last month.
Ticketmaster to pay $10M over hack charges
NEW YORK — Ticketmaster agreed on Wednesday to pay a $10 million fine to escape prosecution over criminal charges accusing the company of hacking into the computer system of a startup rival.
A judge signed off on the deal in federal court in New York City. The concert ticket seller for big-name acts had been facing multiple charges of conspiracy to commit hacking and wire fraud targeting a Brooklyn-based company called Songkick.
Ticketmaster said in a statement on Wednesday that the conduct involved only two employees who were fired in 2017.
Prosecutors alleged that Ticketmaster had sought to infiltrate systems created by Songkick for artists seeking to sell seats in advance of general ticket sales. They said the goal was to dissuade Songkick's clients from working with the company.
UK leaders OK post-Brexit EU trade deal
LONDON — Britain’s House of Commons has voted resoundingly to approve a trade deal with the European Union, paving the way for an orderly break with the bloc that will finally complete the U.K.’s years-long Brexit journey.
With just a day to spare, lawmakers voted 521 to 73 to approve the agreement sealed between the U.K. government and the EU last week.
It will become British law once it passes through the unelected House of Lords and gets formal royal assent from Queen Elizabeth II. The U.K. left the EU almost a year ago, but remained within the bloc’s economic embrace during a transition period.
EU, China seal investment pact
BRUSSELS — European Union top officials and Chinese President Xi Jinping have concluded a long-awaited business investment deal with the potential to annoy the new American administration.
The EU hopes the agreement, known as CAI, will help correct an imbalance in market access and create new investment opportunities for European companies in China by ensuring they can compete on an equal footing when operating in the country.
But it may cause tension with the administration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden only weeks after the EU proposed a trans-Atlantic dialogue to address “the strategic challenge presented by China’s growing international assertiveness.”
Some Hawaii hotels see a slow recovery
HONOLULU — Some hotel executives don't expect a quick recovery for Hawaii's tourism industry.
Visitor figures in November were about 77 percent lower than the same month in 2019, with just 183,779 total travelers, according to data released by the Hawaii Tourism Authority.
Jerry Gibson, vice president for BRE Hotels & Resorts, told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that from Dec. 24 to Jan. 3 — traditionally the state tourism industry's peak — hotels that are open are reporting just 15 percent to 23 percent occupancy rates. Normally, Gibson said, occupancy rates would hover up between 93 percent to 97 percent during the holiday season.
Health officials across the country have urged people to avoid traveling and gathering with others, especially over the holiday season, to avoid spreading the virus. Hawaii requires people to test negative for COVID-19 before arriving in the islands or quarantine for 10 days.
Gibson said he does not expect figures to return to a "percentage we're all pleased with" until mid-2022.
Scandal-battered utility faces pricy suits
CLEVELAND — Ohio's largest electric utility, its reputation battered by scandal, has been besieged by more than a dozen lawsuits filed by angry shareholders who include some of the country's biggest institutional investors.
And, if history is a guide, FirstEnergy Corp. and its insurers could find themselves paying millions to settle those complaints, as the company did more than 15 years ago when confronted by lawsuits for lying about a dangerous hole in a reactor head at a nuclear power plant and for contributing to the largest blackout in U.S. history.
FirstEnergy and insurers for its corporate officers and board of directors paid out more than $100 million to settle lawsuits in 2004. It is far too early to estimate what settlements of the new lawsuits might total, but the potential payouts could far exceed those from 2004, given the losses shareholders claim to have suffered.
The latest suits were filed as FirstEnergy became a central figure in what has been called the biggest corruption scandal in state history. The company is accused of funding a $60 million bribery scheme aimed at winning a $1 billion legislative bailout in 2019 for two nuclear plants operated at the time by a FirstEnergy subsidiary. FirstEnergy's stock price quickly plummeted around 40 percent after it was announced July 21 that then-Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder and four others had been arrested on suspicion of having roles.
The lawsuits now total more than a dozen. Stockholder losses have been estimated at $10 billion.
The company is one of the largest electric utilities in the U.S., providing power to customers in parts of six states. A FirstEnergy spokesperson said the company does not comment on pending litigation.
Prison term sought for Samsung chief
SEOUL — South Korean prosecutors on Wednesday requested a nine-year prison term for Samsung's vice chairman and de facto chief, Lee Jae-yong, during a retrial of his bribery charges, as Lee apologized and vowed not to be implicated in similar allegations in an apparent effort to plead for leniency.
The case is a key element in an explosive 2016 scandal that triggered public protests and toppled South Korea's president. The retrial comes as Lee faces immense pressure to navigate Samsung's transition after his father died in October.
Prosecutors demanded the Lee go back to prison, saying Samsung, which is South Korea's biggest company, should "set the example" for efforts to root out corruption. They also asked the court to sentence four ex-Samsung executives to prison terms of five to seven years.
Lee, 52, vice chairman, was sentenced in 2017 to five years in prison for offering the equivalent of $7 million in bribes to former President Park Geun-hye and a confidante to get her government's backing for his push to solidify his control over Samsung. He was freed in early 2018 after his term was cut to 2½ years and suspended his sentence.