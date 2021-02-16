You have permission to edit this article.
Peach Belt Conference Basketball Standings

Men

School Conf. Pct. Overall Pct.

Flagler 8-1 0.889 10-2 0.833

Georgia College 8-2 0.800 8-2 0.800

Georgia Southwestern 7-4 0.636 9-4 0.692

UNC Pembroke 3-2 0.600 3-3 0.500

USC Aiken 6-4 0.600 7-5 0.583

Young Harris 5-5 0.500 5-6 0.455

Columbus State 5-6 0.455 5-6 0.455

Augusta 4-5 0.444 6-5 0.545

Lander 4-5 0.444 6-7 0.462

Francis Marion 3-8 0.273 3-8 0.273

North Georgia 2-7 0.222 2-7 0.222

Clayton State 0-6 0.000 0-6 0.000

Today's Games

USC Aiken at Augusta, 6 p.m.

Clayton State at Georgia Southwestern, 7:30 p.m.

Flagler at Lander, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Francis Marion at USC Aiken, 3:30 p.m.

Augusta at Lander, 3:30 p.m.

Fort Valley State at Georgia Southwestern, 3:30 p.m.

Clayton State at Georgia College, 4 p.m.

Women

School Conf. Pct. Overall Pct.

Lander 10-0 1.000 12-0 1.000

North Georgia 10-1 0.909 13-1 0.929

Clayton State 7-3 0.700 7-3 0.700

Augusta 4-2 0.667 5-5 0.500

Georgia Southwestern 5-3 0.625 7-4 0.636

Columbus State 2-2 0.500 2-2 0.500

Flagler 3-5 0.375 4-6 0.400

USC Aiken 2-4 0.333 2-5 0.286

Young Harris 3-6 0.333 3-6 0.333

UNC Pembroke 2-6 0.250 2-7 0.222

Georgia College 1-10 0.091 1-10 0.091

Francis Marion 0-7 0.000 0-8 0.000

Today's Games

Flagler at Lander, 5:30 p.m.

Clayton State at Georgia Southwestern, 5:30 p.m.

Francis Marion at UNC Pembroke, 5:30 p.m.

Georgia College at Young Harris, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Young Harris at Columbus State, 1:30 p.m.

UNC Pembroke at Flagler, 1:30 p.m.

Clayton State at Georgia College, 1:30 p.m.

North Georgia at Georgia Southwestern, 1:30 p.m.

