Peach Belt Conference Basketball Standings
Men
School Conf. Pct. Overall Pct.
Flagler 8-1 0.889 10-2 0.833
Georgia College 8-2 0.800 8-2 0.800
Georgia Southwestern 7-4 0.636 9-4 0.692
UNC Pembroke 3-2 0.600 3-3 0.500
USC Aiken 6-4 0.600 7-5 0.583
Young Harris 5-5 0.500 5-6 0.455
Columbus State 5-6 0.455 5-6 0.455
Augusta 4-5 0.444 6-5 0.545
Lander 4-5 0.444 6-7 0.462
Francis Marion 3-8 0.273 3-8 0.273
North Georgia 2-7 0.222 2-7 0.222
Clayton State 0-6 0.000 0-6 0.000
Today's Games
USC Aiken at Augusta, 6 p.m.
Clayton State at Georgia Southwestern, 7:30 p.m.
Flagler at Lander, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Francis Marion at USC Aiken, 3:30 p.m.
Augusta at Lander, 3:30 p.m.
Fort Valley State at Georgia Southwestern, 3:30 p.m.
Clayton State at Georgia College, 4 p.m.
Women
School Conf. Pct. Overall Pct.
Lander 10-0 1.000 12-0 1.000
North Georgia 10-1 0.909 13-1 0.929
Clayton State 7-3 0.700 7-3 0.700
Augusta 4-2 0.667 5-5 0.500
Georgia Southwestern 5-3 0.625 7-4 0.636
Columbus State 2-2 0.500 2-2 0.500
Flagler 3-5 0.375 4-6 0.400
USC Aiken 2-4 0.333 2-5 0.286
Young Harris 3-6 0.333 3-6 0.333
UNC Pembroke 2-6 0.250 2-7 0.222
Georgia College 1-10 0.091 1-10 0.091
Francis Marion 0-7 0.000 0-8 0.000
Today's Games
Flagler at Lander, 5:30 p.m.
Clayton State at Georgia Southwestern, 5:30 p.m.
Francis Marion at UNC Pembroke, 5:30 p.m.
Georgia College at Young Harris, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Young Harris at Columbus State, 1:30 p.m.
UNC Pembroke at Flagler, 1:30 p.m.
Clayton State at Georgia College, 1:30 p.m.
North Georgia at Georgia Southwestern, 1:30 p.m.