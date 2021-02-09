You have permission to edit this article.
Peach Belt Conference Basketball Standings

Men

School Conf. Pct. Overall Pct.

Flagler 6-1 0.857 8-2 0.800

Georgia College 6-2 0.750 6-2 0.750

Georgia Southwestern 6-3 0.667 8-3 0.727

UNC Pembroke 3-2 0.600 3-3 0.500

USC Aiken 5-4 0.556 6-5 0.545

Augusta 4-4 0.500 6-4 0.600

Lander 3-3 0.500 5-5 0.500

Young Harris 4-4 0.500 4-5 0.444

Columbus State 4-5 0.444 4-5 0.444

Francis Marion 3-6 0.333 3-6 0.333

North Georgia 1-6 0.143 1-6 0.143

Clayton State 0-5 0.000 0-5 0.000

Wednesday's Games

Georgia College at Columbus State, 6 p.m.

North Georgia at Clayton State, 7 p.m.

Lander at USC Aiken, 7:30 p.m.

Young Harris at Georgia Southwestern, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's Game

Francis Marion at Flagler, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Columbus State at Clayton State, 3:30 p.m.

Flagler at Augusta, 3:30 p.m.

Young Harris at North Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

Lander at Francis Marion, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Southwestern at Georgia College, 4 p.m.

Women

School Conf. Pct. Overall Pct.

Augusta 3-0 1.000 4-3 0.571

Lander 8-0 1.000 10-0 1.000

North Georgia 7-1 0.875 10-1 0.909

Clayton State 7-2 0.778 7-2 0.778

Columbus State 2-2 0.500 2-2 0.500

Georgia Southwestern 3-3 0.500 5-4 0.556

Flagler 3-4 0.429 4-5 0.444

Young Harris 3-4 0.429 3-4 0.429

USC Aiken 2-3 0.400 2-4 0.333

UNC Pembroke 1-6 0.143 1-7 0.125

Georgia College 1-9 0.100 1-9 0.100

Francis Marion 0-6 0.000 0-7 0.000

Wednesday's Games

North Georgia at Clayton State, 5 p.m.

Young Harris at Georgia Southwestern, 5:30 p.m.

Lander at USC Aiken, 5:30 p.m.

Augusta at UNC Pembroke, 5:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Columbus State at Clayton State, 1:30 p.m.

Lander at Francis Marion, 1:30 p.m.

Flagler at Augusta, 1:30 p.m.

North Georgia at Young Harris, 1:30 p.m.

USC Aiken at UNC Pembroke, 1:30 p.m.

Georgia Southwestern at Georgia College, 1:30 p.m.

