Peach Belt Conference Basketball Standings
Men
School Conf. Pct. Overall Pct.
Flagler 6-1 0.857 8-2 0.800
Georgia College 6-2 0.750 6-2 0.750
Georgia Southwestern 6-3 0.667 8-3 0.727
UNC Pembroke 3-2 0.600 3-3 0.500
USC Aiken 5-4 0.556 6-5 0.545
Augusta 4-4 0.500 6-4 0.600
Lander 3-3 0.500 5-5 0.500
Young Harris 4-4 0.500 4-5 0.444
Columbus State 4-5 0.444 4-5 0.444
Francis Marion 3-6 0.333 3-6 0.333
North Georgia 1-6 0.143 1-6 0.143
Clayton State 0-5 0.000 0-5 0.000
Wednesday's Games
Georgia College at Columbus State, 6 p.m.
North Georgia at Clayton State, 7 p.m.
Lander at USC Aiken, 7:30 p.m.
Young Harris at Georgia Southwestern, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday's Game
Francis Marion at Flagler, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Columbus State at Clayton State, 3:30 p.m.
Flagler at Augusta, 3:30 p.m.
Young Harris at North Georgia, 3:30 p.m.
Lander at Francis Marion, 3:30 p.m.
Georgia Southwestern at Georgia College, 4 p.m.
Women
School Conf. Pct. Overall Pct.
Augusta 3-0 1.000 4-3 0.571
Lander 8-0 1.000 10-0 1.000
North Georgia 7-1 0.875 10-1 0.909
Clayton State 7-2 0.778 7-2 0.778
Columbus State 2-2 0.500 2-2 0.500
Georgia Southwestern 3-3 0.500 5-4 0.556
Flagler 3-4 0.429 4-5 0.444
Young Harris 3-4 0.429 3-4 0.429
USC Aiken 2-3 0.400 2-4 0.333
UNC Pembroke 1-6 0.143 1-7 0.125
Georgia College 1-9 0.100 1-9 0.100
Francis Marion 0-6 0.000 0-7 0.000
Wednesday's Games
North Georgia at Clayton State, 5 p.m.
Young Harris at Georgia Southwestern, 5:30 p.m.
Lander at USC Aiken, 5:30 p.m.
Augusta at UNC Pembroke, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Columbus State at Clayton State, 1:30 p.m.
Lander at Francis Marion, 1:30 p.m.
Flagler at Augusta, 1:30 p.m.
North Georgia at Young Harris, 1:30 p.m.
USC Aiken at UNC Pembroke, 1:30 p.m.
Georgia Southwestern at Georgia College, 1:30 p.m.