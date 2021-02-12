You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Peach Belt Conference Basketball Standings

Peach Belt Conference Basketball Standings

Men

School Conf. Pct. Overall Pct.

Flagler 7-1 0.875 9-2 0.818

Georgia College 7-2 0.778 7-2 0.778

Georgia Southwestern 7-3 0.700 9-3 0.750

UNC Pembroke 3-2 0.600 3-3 0.500

USC Aiken 6-4 0.600 7-5 0.583

Augusta 4-4 0.500 6-4 0.600

Young Harris 4-5 0.444 4-6 0.400

Lander 3-4 0.429 5-6 0.455

Columbus State 4-6 0.400 4-6 0.400

Francis Marion 3-7 0.300 3-7 0.300

North Georgia 2-6 0.250 2-6 0.250

Clayton State 0-6 0.000 0-6 0.000

Today's Games

Flagler at Augusta, 3:30 p.m.

Young Harris at North Georgia, 3:30 p.m.

Lander at Francis Marion, 3:30 p.m.

Georgia Southwestern at Georgia College, 4 p.m.

Women

School Conf. Pct. Overall Pct.

Lander 9-0 1.000 11-0 1.000

North Georgia 7-1 0.875 10-1 0.909

Augusta 3-1 0.750 4-4 0.500

Clayton State 7-3 0.700 7-3 0.700

Georgia Southwestern 4-3 0.571 6-4 0.600

Columbus State 2-2 0.500 2-2 0.500

Flagler 3-4 0.429 4-5 0.444

Young Harris 3-4 0.429 3-4 0.429

USC Aiken 2-4 0.333 2-5 0.286

UNC Pembroke 2-6 0.250 2-7 0.222

Georgia College 1-9 0.100 1-9 0.100

Francis Marion 0-6 0.000 0-7 0.000

Today's Games

North Georgia at Young Harris, 1:30 p.m.

Georgia Southwestern at Georgia College, 1:30 p.m.

Flagler at Augusta, 1:30 p.m.

Lander at Francis Marion, 1:30 p.m.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News