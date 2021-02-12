Peach Belt Conference Basketball Standings
Men
School Conf. Pct. Overall Pct.
Flagler 7-1 0.875 9-2 0.818
Georgia College 7-2 0.778 7-2 0.778
Georgia Southwestern 7-3 0.700 9-3 0.750
UNC Pembroke 3-2 0.600 3-3 0.500
USC Aiken 6-4 0.600 7-5 0.583
Augusta 4-4 0.500 6-4 0.600
Young Harris 4-5 0.444 4-6 0.400
Lander 3-4 0.429 5-6 0.455
Columbus State 4-6 0.400 4-6 0.400
Francis Marion 3-7 0.300 3-7 0.300
North Georgia 2-6 0.250 2-6 0.250
Clayton State 0-6 0.000 0-6 0.000
Today's Games
Flagler at Augusta, 3:30 p.m.
Young Harris at North Georgia, 3:30 p.m.
Lander at Francis Marion, 3:30 p.m.
Georgia Southwestern at Georgia College, 4 p.m.
Women
School Conf. Pct. Overall Pct.
Lander 9-0 1.000 11-0 1.000
North Georgia 7-1 0.875 10-1 0.909
Augusta 3-1 0.750 4-4 0.500
Clayton State 7-3 0.700 7-3 0.700
Georgia Southwestern 4-3 0.571 6-4 0.600
Columbus State 2-2 0.500 2-2 0.500
Flagler 3-4 0.429 4-5 0.444
Young Harris 3-4 0.429 3-4 0.429
USC Aiken 2-4 0.333 2-5 0.286
UNC Pembroke 2-6 0.250 2-7 0.222
Georgia College 1-9 0.100 1-9 0.100
Francis Marion 0-6 0.000 0-7 0.000
Today's Games
North Georgia at Young Harris, 1:30 p.m.
Georgia Southwestern at Georgia College, 1:30 p.m.
Flagler at Augusta, 1:30 p.m.
Lander at Francis Marion, 1:30 p.m.