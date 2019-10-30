Survey shows hiring is slowing in US
BALTIMORE — U.S. businesses added a mere 125,000 jobs in October, a slowdown in hiring driven in part by job cuts in manufacturing and construction.
Payroll processor ADP said Wednesday that hiring in September was also revised down sharply to 93,000 jobs from the initial report of 135,000 jobs. The October figure did not account for the strike by General Motors' workers , which likely led to the loss of an additional 60,000 jobs, said Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody's Analytics.
"It's clear that job growth continues to slow," said Zandi, who added that it would be critical as to whether hiring stays above 100,000 a month and matches population growth or slips below that level in what would be a troubling sign for the economy.
Hiring was solid in the health care industry and among employers with more than 50 workers, but the longest economic expansion in U.S. history has limited the number of people seeking jobs and a global slowdown has weighed on the goods-producing sector.
The ADP's figures don't include government hiring and frequently diverge from the government's official report, which will be released Friday. Economists expect that report will show 90,000 jobs were added.
Fiat Chrysler in talks with France's Peugeot
MILAN — Italian-American carmaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is confirming that it is in talks with French rival PSA Peugeot on a tie-up to create one of the world's largest automakers.
The statement on Wednesday didn't say whether the talks were aimed at a full merger or a looser alliance. No further details were given.
Fiat Chrysler has long been looking for a partner to help shoulder investments in the capital-heavy industry. Talks this year with another French carmaker, Renault, failed over French government concerns over the role of the Japanese partner Nissan.
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles was formed in 2014 out of a merger of Italian carmaker Fiat and the American company Chrysler, which Fiat brought back from the brink of bankruptcy.
HBO Max to launch in May at $15
NEW YORK — AT&T says its HBO Max streaming service will launch in May for $15 a month, joining a crowded field of would-be rivals to Netflix.
That's the same price as HBO Now, the current HBO streaming service for people who don't get the cable channel. Company officials expect existing HBO customers, whether via cable or HBO Now, to switch to HBO Max, which will offer far more to watch.
The service will offer movies and programs from HBO and the Time Warner library, which AT&T obtained when it acquired the media giant for $81 billion. That will include "Friends," which AT&T will pull back from Netflix. Other hits like "The Big Bang Theory" and "South Park" will also be available.
HBO Max will challenge Netflix alongside Disney, Comcast and Apple.
Yum takes hit on GrubHub stake
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The fallout from GrubHub's slowdown continues, this time affecting one of the country's largest restaurant chains.
Taco Bell owner Yum Brands Inc. said Wednesday it recorded a $60 million pretax write-down on the value of its GrubHub investment in the third quarter. Yum invested $200 million in the food delivery service last year.
That lowered Yum's third-quarter earnings by 15 cents a share, to 80 cents. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had forecast earnings of 96 cents per share.
Revenue fell 4 percent to $1.3 billion, also short of Wall Street's expectations. Louisville-based Yum said global same-store sales rose at Taco Bell and KFC. Pizza Hut was flat.
Grubhub shares plunged 43% Tuesday after it sharply cut revenue expectations for the year and warned of intense competition from rivals like UberEats.
VW warns of market downshift
FRANKFURT, Germany — Volkswagen says its profit jumped 44 percent in the third quarter thanks to a more profitable mix of vehicles in its lineup but warned that global car markets are slowing more than expected and lowered its forecast for annual sales.
After-tax profit rose to $4.42 billion as revenues rose 11 percent.
The Wolfsburg-based automaker pointed to the headwinds facing the industry by saying that it expects "vehicle markets will contract faster than previously anticipated in many regions of the world."
It said sales would be "on a level" with last year's record of 10.8 million vehicles. Previously it had expected a slight increase. The company said its profits would be in the lower end of its forecast range.
Global automakers are facing a slowdown in sales amid disputes over trade and from pressure in the European Union and China to develop and sell low-emission vehicles that require heavy investment in new technology.
J&J: No asbestos in recalled powder
WASHINGTON — Johnson & Johnson said late Tuesday that new testing of a batch of baby powder that was recently recalled did not show any traces of asbestos.
Earlier this month the company recalled 33,000 bottles of its talc powder after Food and Drug Administration testing revealed trace amounts of the dangerous substance in a single bottle.
But Johnson & Johnson said in a statement that dozens of tests by two outside firms did not detect any asbestos in the company's product.
It said the tests covered the bottle previously tested by the FDA and other samples from the same lot that was recalled.
The FDA said, however, that it stands by its testing that found traces of asbestos. It noted that given the minuscule size of samples taken from a single bottle, different samples may yield different results.
Molson Coors retool as beer sales fall
NEW YORK — Molson Coors Brewing Co. is laying off 500 workers worldwide and restructuring its operations as it faces declining beer sales.
The company expects to save $150 million by closing offices in Denver and elsewhere and simplifying its structure. Its four business units — U.S., Canada, Europe and International — will be consolidated into North America and Europe, with other regions reporting to those two.
Chicago will be its North American headquarters. Support functions like finance and human resources that are scattered around the U.S. will now be based in Milwaukee.
Molson Coors says it use those savings to improve its digital marketing capabilities and introduce new products more quickly. The comany also is dropping "Brewing" from its name to emphasize that it makes more than beer. It will become Molson Coors Beverage Co. in January.
Lowe's joins rival in cutting chemical
MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Home improvement retailer Lowe's is phasing out carpets and rugs that contain a group of potentially harmful industrial chemicals that have been turning up in drinking water and some foods.
Lowe's spokeswoman Sarah Lively said Wednesday that the chain started the transition a year ago. She didn't answer other questions.
Lowe's competitor Home Depot announced last month that it would phase out carpets and rugs containing PFAS chemicals by the end of this year.
PFAS chemicals are used in firefighting foam, nonstick pots and pans, water-repellent clothing and many other household and personal items. They are nicknamed "forever chemicals" because they persist in the environment.
Studies have associated certain PFAS chemicals with increased risk of cancer and damage to organs such as the liver and thyroid.