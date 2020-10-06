Patriots, Jackets split bragging rights

Athletic bragging rights are still up for grabs between Paul Knox and North Augusta middle schools, as the Patriots and Yellow Jackets each had a share of success as September gave way to October.
The schools normally face each other twice in volleyball and twice in football in each academic year, but the 2020-21 academic year's schedules have taken a beating, due to COVID-19 precautions.
In their sole football matchup of the season, the Patriots did most of the laughing. They racked up two touchdowns early in the first quarter and rolled to a 40-16 win at Lions Field, getting four touchdowns from LaDarius Tindal and two more from Michael Doe. The Sept. 30 contest was the season opener for both teams.
Volleyball, however, went in North Augusta's favor about 24 hours later, on the Jackets' court, by scores of 25-8, 26-24, 13-25 and 25-11. The contest left the Yellow Jackets at 4-0 on the season and the Patriots at 4-2.
Plans are – as always – for the rivals to meet again in basketball, as health-related guidelines may allow.