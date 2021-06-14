Parts shortage idles Alabama car plant; e-truck startup loses its top execs

Hyundai halts Ala. line amid parts shortage
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A production line in Alabama that makes many of Hyundai's North American vehicles will be halted this week due to a parts shortage.
The shutdown will leave about 1,000 regular workers temporarily unemployed for seven days, The Montgomery Advertiser reported.
The problem is that Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama hasn't been able to get enough parts because of a semiconductor shortage. As a result, production at the Montgomery plant will be suspended until June 21.
"No other downtime for this reason is expected," said Robert Burns, vice president of human resources and administration.
The company "will continue to work with Hyundai Motor Group's global purchasing team to allocate microchips to its U.S. manufacturing plant to optimize production in the coming weeks and months," Burns said.
About 3,000 employees are based at the Montgomery plant, which makes the Sonata and Elantra sedans and the Santa Fe and Tucson SUVs. It began rolling out the new Santa Cruz pickup earlier this month after a $410 million expansion.
Top leaders of e-truck startup resign
NEW YORK — The top two executives at Lordstown Motors have resigned as problems at the Ohio electric truck startup mount.
CEO Steve Burns and Chief Financial Officer Julio Rodriguez stepped down, the company said early Monday, sending shares already down 40% this year tumbling more than 21%.
The departures come less than a week after Lordstown cautioned that it may not be in business a year from now as it struggles to secure funding to begin full production. In a regulatory filing, the company said that the $587 million it had on hand as of March 31 isn't enough to begin commercial production of its full-sized electric pickup, called the Endurance, at a former General Motors plant in Ohio near Youngstown.
Yet Lordstown ran into trouble not long after it became a publicly traded company last year. In January an Endurance pickup truck prototype caught fire 10 minutes into its initial test drive in Michigan. Then the company failed to pay $570,000 in real estate taxes due in early March.
Lordstown named lead independent director Angela Strand as executive chairwoman Monday and said that she will oversee the organization's transition until a permanent CEO is found. Strand is the managing director of advisory firm Strand Strategy. Becky Roof, who has been an interim chief financial officer at Eastman Kodak, Hudson's Bay and Saks Fifth Avenue, was named interim CFO.
Ga. inland port project gets $2M grant
GAINESVILLE, Ga. — An inland port project linking northeast Georgia to the Port of Savannah by rail is getting a $2 million federal grant.
U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock announced the Department of Commerce grant, which will fund road and infrastructure improvements needed to open the Northeast Georgia Inland Port in Hall County.
The Georgia Ports Authority has been working since late 2018 on the project, which will move cargo containers of imports and exports by train between the Gainesville area northeast of Atlanta and the docks in Savannah. That's a trip of about 300 miles by truck.
The ports authority has said the rail terminal, once complete, will have the capacity to move about 150,000 cargo containers each year.
Georgia already has two similar inland rail ports in Murray County near the Tennessee state line and Crisp county in southwest Georgia.
Ferrari enters fashion aerna, targets youth
MARANELLO, Italy — Ferrari V12 production cars remained suspended over the factory floor as the 74-year-old luxury carmaker launched a new era as a lifestyles brand.
The Italian company famed for its Formula One racing machines and luxury street cars unveiled its first ready-to-wear collection aimed at a younger generation that might not be aware of its Formula One racing pedigree and coveted performance street cars.
Models walked along the halted production line in a symbolic gesture that underlined the creative interplay between Ferrari’s long lineage of sleek, curved automotive bodies and the fashion line by creative director Rocco Iannone.