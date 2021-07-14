ParentsCare: What Parenting Styles Can Look Like

In May, we presented the parenting styles that have been observed and identified by the authorities who are most respected in the field of parenting and family life. This time I want to expand the view, revisit the most commonly identified styles and show you potential results of these styles. These results are research based, being actual findings but depend heavily on environmental and biological factors. They are not always exactly as described.
To review, Authoritarian or Autocratic, is at one end of the parenting style continuum; Permissive or Indulgent, the other end; and what is considered the most effective style, the Authoritative or Democratic.
The Autocratic, sometimes called the Dictator, creates homes with all limits, no freedoms, rigid structure with little flexibility. Parents are restrictive, non-responsive, making all the rules, no questions asked.
They think their way is the only way, out of touch with their feelings; ignore or put down feelings of others and use pressure and punishment to force compliance. They demand respect but they usually instill fear instead.
Children feel powerless and helpless, submissive and dependent or can be hostile and angry, unimportant and self-rejecting.
Placed in an inferior position by the parents (even when they’re grown), these children work hard at second guessing, figuring out how to please their parents and avoiding confrontations. They want to be told what to do. They are compliant and withdrawing or defiant and rebellious. They may withdraw by running away, physically and or emotionally. They are lonely.
At the other end is Permissive or Indulgent. These parents may be high in response but ask for little. Children are allowed to believe whatever and behave as their whims dictate. There are mostly freedoms, and practically no limits. There is a lack of involvement and interest from any family member for another. There are no stable rules, inappropriate rewards, loose discipline and erratic punishment. An adolescent can be immature, show poor self-restraint and have weak if any leadership skills, but may have good manipulative tools. Parents who allow children to always have their way have already thrown in the towel and have given up their role. They have turned over all their power. The children are in charge.
And they can become amoral, impulsive, egocentric and totally ungrounded. They have difficulty cooperating and getting along with others. They may have better social skills in some cases, but are not well disciplined and not good in work and may act out when things don’t go their way.
Then there is the Authoritative or Democratic style. The atmosphere created in this home is warm, loving, and nurturing. There are reasonable freedoms but there are also reasonable limits, and responsibility is taught by showing the children how to deal with the consequences of their actions. Growth in independence is encouraged.
There is control (management) but with explanation, fairness and kindness, and the children are allowed to express their views although their views are not always accepted. The parents mindfully decide to share their power when they can. Children can be well-adjusted adults, able to make decisions, follow rules and change them effectively if necessary.
The children here feel trusted, respected, capable, able, worthwhile and useful, self-confident, self-respecting and above all they are cared for and loved.
Understanding, selecting and practicing a parenting style is not easy. It’s about the parents’ values and beliefs and what’s important to them and what they want to pass along. It’s almost impossible to use one style only. Most likely styles may change a bit depending on mood, conditions, health, and past experiences. More about that next time.
Don’t lose heart!