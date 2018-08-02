There is no remaining trace of Fish, a 17-year-old workhorse, at 442 King Street, which now pops with brisk energy and brims with culinary pride. There is a light breeze of Caribbean influence wafting through the cooling colors of its decor and the baking spices woven into its savory dishes, but the theme is more mood than organizing principle. What ultimately distinguishes Parcel 32 is it’s the most fully realized restaurant to open in Charleston since Rappahannock Oyster Bar came to town. And on top of that, it’s terrific.