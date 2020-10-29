Pandemic brings more misery to Boeing rival; another US airline to stop blocking off seats

More virus losses for Boeing rival
PARIS — Struggling plane maker Airbus says new European virus lockdown measures are making its life "a bit more difficult," as it announced the U.S. equivalent of $1.16 billion in pandemic-related losses for the third quarter Thursday amid a slower-than-expected recovery in air travel.
But CEO Guillaume Faury said the Boeing rival has already repeatedly adapted its operations to cope with the virus and is not predicting major disruptions from the new restrictions, notably those announced in France and Germany on Wednesday.
The Toulouse, France-based company said it managed to stop losing cash in the third quarter after a devastating first half of the year, as airlines collapsed or grounded most of their planes. It maintained its forecast that air traffic won't return to 2019 levels until 2023-2025.
Faury said the company — one of Europe's leading manufacturers — isn't planning further job losses on top of 15,000 already announced as a result of the pandemic, but said, "there is so much uncertainty we have to remain very humble." U.S.-based Boeing this week announced it will be cutting 7,000 additional positions.
JetBlue latest to stop blocking seats
NEW YORK — The days of airlines blocking seats to make passengers feel safer about flying during the pandemic are coming closer to an end.
JetBlue is the latest to indicate it is rethinking the issue. A spokesman for the carrier said Thursday that JetBlue will reduce the number of seats it blocks after Dec. 1 to accommodate families traveling together over the holidays.
Southwest Airlines said last week that it will stop limiting the number of seats it fills after Dec. 1. Delta Air Lines and Alaska Airlines say they will lift caps on seating early next year.
The pandemic and resulting border restrictions caused U.S. air travel to plunge 95 percent in April. Some airlines promised to block middle seats to create more distance between passengers. Others, notably United and American, did not, arguing that ventilation systems and air filters made planes safe without social distancing.
JetBlue spokesman Derek Dombrowski said the airline will keep flights under 70 percent full through Dec. 1, and will keep some limits through the holidays, "but what that capacity cap will be has yet to be determined."
Exxon, Chevron to reduce US jobs
NEW YORK — Exxon Mobil is slashing 1,900 jobs from its U.S. workforce, and Chevron plans to cut a quarter of the employees at its recently-acquired Noble Energy as the pandemic saps demand for fuel.
Exxon said Thursday the reductions will be both voluntary and involuntary and will largely come from its management offices in Houston. The oil giant had about 75,000 employees worldwide at the end of 2019.
Separately, Chevron confirmed Thursday it would slash jobs at Noble Energy, which it recently acquired, by 25 percent. The company reduced its 2020 capital spending plan by 20%, or about $4 billion, in March.
The oil industry was already struggling before the pandemic struck, with a weakened global economy decreasing demand for energy and producers flooding the market with cheap fuel. Then prices fell well below what producers need to break even. A barrel of the U.S. benchmark crude was selling for about $35 Thursday, and most producers need at least $50 a barrel to make ends meet.
Starbucks recovering faster than expected
NEW YORK — Starbucks saw faster-than-expected recovery in the U.S. and China in its fiscal fourth quarter, giving it confidence as it heads into the holiday season.
Global same-store sales fell 9 percent from the prior year, a better showing than the 12 percent to 17 percent drop Starbucks anticipated in July. U.S. same-store sales were down 9 percent in the July-September period, while China's fell 3 percent. Starbucks has 20,000 stores in the U.S. and China, or 61 percent of its total.
Starbucks said 98 percent of its company-owned stores are now open.
Revenue fell 8 percent from the prior year to $6.2 billion. That was ahead of the $6.1 billion forecast, according to analysts polled by FactSet. Starbucks reported earnings that beat the consensus by 2 cents a share.
Tiffany, LVHM agree to revised terms
NEW YORK — The largest deal in luxury is back on after New York's famed jeweler Tiffany agreed to a slightly reduced offering price from from LVMH in Paris.
LVMH will now pay $131.50 for each Tiffany share putting the total price tag at $15.8 billion, down from the $16.2 billion that was first offered earlier this year.
The owner of Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Fendi along with a basket of wine and champagne brands, appeared to walk away from the acquisition last month after it said the French government had pushed for a delay because of the threat of proposed U.S. tariffs. But the reasons for its cold feet seemed to shift, and there was pressure from investors on both sides to make a deal happen.
"We are as convinced as ever of the formidable potential of the Tiffany brand and believe that LVMH is the right home for Tiffany," LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault said in a prepared statement Thursday.
Tiffany, with its famed blue boxes, has in recent years attempted to regain the luster of the "Breakfast at Tiffany's" era as its customer base aged. It's shifted its focus to younger shoppers and made a significant push online. The deep pockets of LVMH could go a long way in helping that transformation along.
The buyout is expected to close early next year.
San Fran 'Pyramid' sold in $650M deal
SAN FRANCISCO — The Transamerica Pyramid, one of San Francisco's most iconic buildings, has sold for $650 million, eight months after an sales agreement was reached.
New York investor Michael Shvo, Deutsche Finance America and other investors bought the building from Aegon, owner of namesake insurance company Transamerica Corp., the San Francisco Chronicle reported Wednesday.
The building, the second tallest in the city, had never been previously sold.
The price was initially over $700 million but the deal was delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic, which heavily disrupted the real estate market and sent most office workers home.
The new owners, which include Germany's biggest pension fund, Bayerische Versorgungskamme, plan to renovate the building that has been a recognizable part of the San Francisco skyline since it was built in 1972.
The deal also includes two nearby buildings. All three buildings total around 760,000 square feet.
VW swings to profit as car market recovers
FRANKFURT, Germany — German automaker Volkswagen said Thursday it returned to profit in the third quarter thanks to cost discipline and a rebound in global sales markets led by China after the lifting of the severe restrictions on activity in the early phase of the pandemic.
After-tax profit was the equivalent of $3.23 billion, down 31 percent from the same period a year ago, pre-COVID-19, but far better than a second-quarter loss.
Car sales in September increased over the same month a year earlier for the first time this year, by 3.3 percent. A key driver of the rebound was China, Volkswagen Group's single largest market, where sales rose 3 percent over the entire July-September quarter. VW's brands include its namesake, SEAT, Audi, Skoda and Porsche.
US long-term mortgage rates hit new low; 30-year at 2.80%
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. long-term mortgage rates slipped this week as the key 30-year loan marked a new all-time low for the 11th time this year.
Home loan rates have notched a year-long decline amid economic anxiety in the recession set off by the coronavirus pandemic. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year benchmark loan edged down to 2.80% from 2.81% last week. By contrast, the rate averaged 3.75% a year ago.
The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage declined to 2.33% from 2.35%.
The low borrowing rates have bolstered demand from prospective homebuyers. Real estate database Zillow noted that home sales have continued an impressive run into September, as buyers have "stayed their course" despite the ongoing pandemic and the persistent shortage of available homes for sale.
Existing home sales last month rose at the fastest annual rate since 2010.
In a sign that job losses may have eased slightly but are still at historically high levels, the government reported Thursday that the number of laid-off Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 787,000.
Disney World lays off 720 performers
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — With many of its live entertainment shows gone dark because of the coronavirus, Walt Disney World on Wednesday laid off 720 actors and singers, according Actors' Equity Association, the labor union representing the performers.
Only 60 Equity performers are working or returning to work at the Orlando-based theme park resort, the union said in a statement.
The performer layoffs were part of The Walt Disney Co.'s plans to eliminate 28,000 jobs in its parks division in California and Florida because of restrictions and costs from the pandemic. Two-thirds of the planned layoffs involve part-time workers.
The union said the laid off performers would maintain their right to be recalled for job openings until the end of 2021.