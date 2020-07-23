Owner of well-known apparel chains is bankrupt; red ink continues to spill at major US airlines

Ann Taylor parent files for bankruptcy
NEW YORK — The operator of Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant filed for bankruptcy protection on Thursday, the latest retailer to do so during the pandemic.
Ascena Retail Group Inc., which operates nearly 3,000 stores mostly at malls, had been dragged down by debt and weak sales for years. As part of its bankruptcy plan, the company said that it would close all of its Catherines stores, a "significant number" of Justice stores and a select number of Ann Taylor, Loft, Lane Bryant and Lou & Grey stores. Catherines, a plus-size chain, has five locations in South Carolina, including one at 7620 Rivers Ave. in North Charleston. Justice's website shows 10 locations statewide; one is at Tanger Outlets in North Charleston.
The company said it has reached an agreement with creditors to cut its debt by $1 billion. It received $150 million in new financing to continue operating during its reorganization.
Ascena joins a growing list of mostly clothing retailers that have filed for protection in recent weeks, including Brooks Brothers, Neiman Marcus, J.C. Penney, J.Crew and Stage Stores. These retailers were already struggling with weak sales, but the forced closure of non-essential stores in March to reduce the spread of the coronavirus put them further in peril.
Carriers add to airline industry's losses
DALLAS — Two major airlines reported huge second-quarter losses Thursday, and their leaders warned that the new surge in U.S. coronavirus cases has stalled the recovery in air travel and added to their industry's disarray.
American Airlines posted a loss of more than $2 billion, and Southwest Airlines lost $915 million. That pushed the combined second-quarter loss of the nation's four biggest airlines to more than $10 billion.
Southwest CEO Gary Kelly said he was encouraged by a pickup in leisure travel during May and June after the dark days of March and April. Southwest added flights for July and August.
Then in the last few weeks a surge in U.S. COVID-19 cases caused bookings to fall, Kelly said. Southwest rewrote its August schedule, dropping some flights.
"We're just going to have to be prepared to have a lot of volatility and be prepared to make frequent adjustments," Kelly said, "because it's really almost impossible to plan right now."
American — with hub airports in Texas, North Carolina and Arizona and a big operation in Miami — benefited when Sun Belt states eased health restrictions in the spring to boost their economies. Bookings by small and medium businesses in Texas rose from 10,000 in April to 45,000 in June even while corporate bookings were nearly zero, executives said.
The airline added flights in June and July, hoping to capture an increase in summer leisure travel. The gambit apparently worked. However, after Labor Day about 40% of American's revenue typically comes from business travel.
"It's pretty unreasonable at this point to think that we'll be anywhere close to that" this fall, said Vasu Raja, the airline's chief revenue officer. He said American still plans to increase flying from Dallas-Fort Worth and Charlotte but will trim routes that depend on business travelers.
Virus impact saps AT&T revenue
NEW YORK — The coronavirus sapped $2.8 billion in revenue from AT&T in its most recent quarter, mostly in its WarnerMedia TV and film division. Its satellite TV business, DirecTV, continued to bleed customers. Overall, the Dallas company's quarterly profit fell 65 percent to $1.28 billion.
"I expect we're going to be dealing with some of these economic challenges in the COVID environment as we move forward here," said AT&T CEO John Stankey said during a call with analysts Thursday.
WarnerMedia revenue fell 23 percent to $6.8 billion due to a pullback by TV advertisers, particularly as there were no live sports, and movie theaters closed.
The company is hoping to navigate the shift to online video with its HBO Max service, which launched in late May. AT&T said it had 3 million people sign up with the $15-a-month service one month after it launched, while 4 million "activated" their Max account — it's included free for certain AT&T customers and cable subscribers who already pay for HBO.
There are 36.3 million U.S. subscribers to HBO Max or HBO. The company said it had "work to do to educate and motivate" HBO customers that they could switch to HBO Max, which has more content. The offering "has gotten off to a rather inauspicious start," wrote MoffettNathanson analyst Craig Moffett in a note to investors.
In the wireless business, AT&T's biggest, revenues were relatively steady, slipping 1 percent to $17.15 billion.
Isolation fuels surge of new Twitter users
LONDON — The global pandemic and U.S. protests are forcing a pullback by advertisers on Twitter, but it's also led to an unprecedented surge of users.
Average daily user growth spiked 34 percent in the second quarter, the company said Thursday, the largest jump in users ever recorded by the company.
In an earnings call, CEO Jack Dorsey addressed an embarrassing hacking incident last week that compromised the accounts of high profile users, saying he felt "terrible" about it.
The company took a huge tax hit to earnings, posting a net loss of $1.2 billion, in the April-June period, compared with profit of $1.1 billion, or $1.43 per share, a year earlier. Revenue fell by about a fifth to $683 million, far short of the $702 million Wall Street had expected, according to a survey of analysts by FactSet.
Twitter's advertising business was hit harder than its larger rivals Google and Facebook, and analysts had expected the bleeding to continue in the second quarter. The company said ad revenue made a "gradual, moderate recovery" relative to levels in March but many brands then slowed or paused their spending in late May to mid-June, following the outbreak of Black Lives Matter protests in the U.S.
"We continue to see headwinds from lower global advertising demand due to COVID and civil unrest," Dorsey said.
Tesla picks Austin for 2nd US car plant
DETROIT — Electric car maker Tesla Inc. has picked the Austin, Texas, area as the site for its largest auto assembly plant employing at least 5,000 workers. The new factory will build Tesla's upcoming Cybertruck pickup and will be a second U.S. manufacturing site for the Model Y small SUV, largely for distribution to the East Coast.
Tesla will build on a 2,100-acre site in Travis County near Austin and will get more than $60 million in tax breaks from the county and a local school district over the next decade. Work on the plant, which will be over 4 million square feet, is already underway, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said.
He did not put a number on how many vehicles the facility would produce. "Long term, a lot," Musk said.
The company has pledged to invest $1.1 billion and said it will pay a minimum wage of $15 per hour to employees and provide health insurance, paid leave and other benefits.
The area that's home to the University of Texas at Austin and tech companies such as Dell Inc. was a candidate for the plant all along, but Tulsa, Okla., emerged in mid-May as another possibility.
Tesla doesn't have a lot of time to get the factory running if it wants to meet target production dates. The company says on its website that the Cybertruck will be available starting late next year. Tesla has often missed promised production dates in the past.
Musk has reportedly been happy with Texas, where his SpaceX rocket company has operations.
Long-term home loans back above 3%
WASHINGTON — Average rates on long-term mortgages rose this week for the first time since June 25, after weeks of marking new record lows.
Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the key 30-year home loan increased to 3.01 percent from 2.98 percent last week — the first time in 50 years that it slipped below 3 percent. The rate averaged 3.75 percent a year ago.
Homebuying demand continues to rebound despite the stagnant recovery and economic indicators pointing to slow growth and possible persistent high unemployment, Freddie Mac said.
The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage rose to 2.54 percent from to 2.48 percent last week.