USA Today parent is being sold
NEW YORK — Two of the country's largest newspaper companies have agreed to combine in the latest media deal driven by the industry's struggles with a decline of printed editions.
GateHouse Media, a chain backed by an investment firm, is buying USA Today owner Gannett Co. for $12.06 a share in cash and stock, or about $1.4 billion. The combined company would have more than 260 daily papers in the U.S. along with more than 300 weeklies. The newspapers GateHouse is buying include the Greenville News and Anderson Independent Mail in the South Carolina Upstate, where the comany already owns the Spartanburg Herald-Journal.
The companies said Monday that the deal will cut up to $300 million in costs annually and help speed up a digital transformation.
Both GateHouse and Gannett are known as buyers of other papers. Bulking up lets companies cut costs — including layoffs in newsrooms — and centralize operations. Several experts said they do not expect the Justice Department to have an issue with the deal, as the two companies have papers in different markets.
Poll: Services sector is slowing
WASHINGTON — The pace of expansion for U.S. services companies fell to its slowest pace in nearly three years, as gauges of business activity and new orders weakened.
The Institute for Supply Management, an association of purchasing managers, says its non-manufacturing index fell to 53.7 from 55.1 in June. The July measure was the weakest since August 2016. Readings above 50 signal growth, so the index suggests that overall growth will continue but has downshifted. The services sector accounts for the bulk of U.S. jobs and economic activity.
The index comes from a survey of businesses. Some of the respondents said that tariffs against China launched by President Donald Trump have complicated their businesses, a challenge that could increase if the administration expands these import taxes as planned in September.
Planned Heathrow stroke is canceled
LONDON — Officials at London's Heathrow Airport say a planned labor strike has been suspended after the union representing security guards, firefighters and other workers agreed to take a pay offer back to its membership.
Unite union members had planned to strike Monday and Tuesday at Europe's busiest airport over an ongoing pay dispute. The union put off the start of the work stoppage and then called off Tuesday's strike after mediated talks Monday. Another two-day strike is planned for Aug. 23-24.
HSBC's chief out after 18 months
LONDON — HSBC has announced the surprise departure of CEO John Flint after 18 months in the job, saying the bank needs new leadership.
HSBC Holdings PLC said Monday that Flint stepped down because "a change is needed" to meet challenges.
Flint spent almost 30 years at HSBC before being named CEO last year.
HSBC chairman Mark Tucker said, "the board believes a change is needed to meet the challenges that we face and to capture the very significant opportunities before us."
The bank said its chief executive of global commercial banking, Noel Quinn, will serve temporarily as CEO while HSBC looks for a permanent replacement.
Ford unveils Mustang with 760 hp
DETROIT — The most powerful street-legal Ford Mustang ever built will go on sale this fall.
A 5.2-liter supercharged V8 will crank out 760 horsepower in the 2020 Shelby GT500.
The new version has a beefed-up suspension and brakes. It also has a seven-speed automatic transmission that Ford promises will shift smoothly on commutes and quickly on the track. The engine is hand-built at a Michigan factory and comes with unique pistons and other parts. It can crank out 625 foot-pounds of torque, a measure of rotational force.
The Shelby GT500 can go from zero to 60 miles per hour in around 3.5 seconds, although Ford didn't release a precise number. That's slightly slower than the mid-engine 2020 Chevrolet Corvette, which General Motors says will do it in under three seconds.
The car starts at $73,995 including shipping and a $2,600 gas-guzzler tax. Ford says it hasn't finished fuel economy tests.
Big UK grocer cuts 4,500 jobs
LONDON — Tesco, Britain's biggest supermarket chain, says it is cutting 4,500 jobs, in an attempt to be more flexible in an evolving retail environment.
Tesco said Monday that most of the job losses will be seen at its mid-sized Metro stores that are aimed at the weekly shop. Since they are being used by customers as convenience stores, Tesco plans to change the way they are run.
The jobs are in addition to 9,000 reductions announced earlier this year.
Shopworkers' trade union Usdaw appealed for government action.
Pauline Foulkes, Usdaw National Officer, said local businesses "are in crisis, with jobs being lost due to shops closing, retailers folding and businesses engaging in significant restructuring to survive."