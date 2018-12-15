The newly named New Heights Property Management counts 600 homes, condos and townhomes that the company rents out and maintains for many dozens of owners.
A division of Carolina One Real Estate, the outfit has changed its focus as a result of economic adjustments in the past three years. "We've seen a lot of properties go for sale," says Eric Wetherington, division chief and 2019 president of the National Association of Residential Property Managers.
Notably, condominium prices are shooting up as the home sales market is on the rise, while tenants are choosing swanky new apartments as opposed to the more mature condos in the Charleston area. That's brought a surge in deals involving the one-floor ownership properties, typically located in mid-rise locales. "We've had a lot of clients (unload their properties), given the favorable sales market," he says.
Still, a host of condo owners want to keep their dwellings, even with the tight economic conditions. "What we are asking clients, they have to reduce rent — or offer incentives — to be competitive," Wetherington says. "Apartments get very creative," he says.
The veteran property management director is familiar with the ins and outs of the profession, which specializes in overseeing leases of single-family homes and multifamily owned properties as opposed to apartment complexes, which are typically under control of rental companies.
He says the townhome and single-family home rental markets move more in lock step, and at present tend to bring more money for investors as income producers than in sales. Rates for all individually owned rental properties in the greater Charleston area in 2018 is $1,595 a month, up 6.3 percent year over year. THe prices have been steadily rising for the past six to seven years, he says.
As rental gains soften in the condo market in 2019 and 2020, "we have so much upswing in single family homes in the coming years."
The company's name change, from Carolina One Property Management, aligns with the market movements. "We relocated our office to Summerville, where there's more (chances) for growth," he says.
New Heights looks to expand and "focus on investment clients." The Summerville area, Wetherington says, is "a better opportunity to have brand."
Greater Summerville, according to the Charleston Trident Association of Realtors, tallies a 7.4 percent townhome and condo share, one of the lower rates in the Lowcountry and showcasing the chances for expansion.
By contrast, Kiawah Island holds the largest share at 52.3 percent followed by Seabrook Island, 42.1 percent; downtown Charleston, 43.5 percent; Folly Beach, 41.8 percent and Daniel Island, 40 percent. Other lower condo-townhome shares are Sullivan's Island, 5.1 percent; Hanahan, 9.7 percent; and Hollywood/Ravenel/Meggett, 10.8 percent.
Property management companies approach business in different ways and sometimes change strategies or emphasize on strength or another. For instance, Charleston Home Rentals named their website address "BeHappyRenting" to show a desire to make sure the residents like where the live.
The company specializes in managing homes, townhomes and condos with individual property owners or investors. At the same time, they zero in on retaining the "thousands" of residents who live in the managed properties. "For our clients, the goal is to rent properties for a long time" — leases are a year or more, says Matt Manaker, one of the owners of Charleston Home Rentals. "We keep residents happy be staying with us," he says.
For more information and photos, visit www.postandcourier.com/business/real_estate/jim-parker.
Reach Jim Parker at 843-937-5542 or jparker@postandcourier.com.