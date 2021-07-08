Stratford product Lott earns academic honor

Stratford High School baseball product Travis Lott just reeled in an impressive honor for a student-athlete, becoming the first Citadel Bulldogs player to earn this particular nod in 12 years.
Bulldogs catcher Travis Lott, who just finished his second season, was named to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-District Team. He is the The Citadel's first First Team All-District selection since both Sonny Meade and Chris McGuiness earned the prestigious honor following the 2009 season. Both also went on to be named First Team Academic All-Americans that same season.
Lott currently holds a 3.853 GPA as an electrical engineering major and was a recipient of The Citadel's Star of the West scholarship. The high honor is reserved for only one member of each incoming freshman class, and candidates are selected on the basis of leadership, integrity, industry and evidence of ability and responsibility without regard to geography, religion, gender, ethnicity or finances.
The catcher is one of only five Southern Conference All-District honorees this season, joining Western Carolina's Daniel Walsh and the Mercer trio of Collin Price, Garett Delano and RJ Yeager. All five now move on and are eligible for the organization's Academic All-America ballot.
This year's CoSIDA Academic All-America honorees are currently set to be announced on July 29.
The Citadel is a member of CoSIDA's District 4, comprised of programs located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and Puerto Rico.
Lott appeared in 43 games with 41 starts for The Citadel this season, batting .239 with 18 RBIs and three home runs, tied for third on the squad. The Bulldogs' primary catcher, Lott threw out 12 potential base stealers in the 2021 campaign and his first home run came at an opportune time as he smashed a grand slam to lead The Citadel to an 8-4 win over North Florida on Feb. 26.
Travis is the son of Ken and Amy Lott of Goose Creek.