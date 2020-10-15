Stingrays set for Dec. 11 opener

The South Carolina Stingrays announced the schedule for the first part of their 2020-21 regular season on Oct. 15.
The team’s home opener for their 28th ECHL season is set for Friday, Dec. 11 against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at the North Charleston Coliseum at 7:05 p.m.
The Stingrays will host a “Red Out” on opening night and are encouraging all fans to wear red as the team dons its new red jersey for the first time. The jersey has a similar design to what the Washington Capitals wear, aligning the Rays with their NHL affiliate.
Fans in attendance will receive red rally towels upon entry to the building. In addition, the team will be honoring all frontline workers that have sacrificed so much for the community during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Stingrays and the North Charleston Coliseum have announced a reduced capacity of 2,700 for hockey games at the present time.
“Over the last six months, our team has worked in conjunction with the ECHL and its other members on a plan to safely return to play for the 2020-21 season,” Stingrays President Rob Concannon said. “The safety of our fans and players is our top priority. We are thrilled and committed to playing hockey starting at home on Dec. 11.”
A full list of the Stingrays’ first 10 contests for the 2020-21 season can be seen below.
Stingrays 2020-21 Schedule
Through January 14:
Dec. 11 vs. Greenville (7:05 p.m.)
Dec. 18 at Jacksonville (7 p.m.)
Dec. 19 vs. Jacksonville (6:05 p.m.)
Dec. 26 at Greenville (7:05 p.m.)
Dec. 27 vs. Greenville (3:05 p.m.)
Jan. 1 at Greenville (2:05 p.m.)
Jan. 2 at Jacksonville (7 p.m.)
Jan. 6 at Orlando (7 p.m.)
Jan. 8 vs. Wheeling (7:05 p.m.)
Jan. 9 vs. Wheeling (6:05 p.m.)