Stingrays fans seeing red

The South Carolina Stingrays unveiled a new look for the 2020-21 season, debuting a red jersey that will be worn as the team’s dark uniform on a permanent basis.
“A few years ago, we incorporated a red jersey during the 2016-17 season that was very similar to what the Washington Capitals wear,” Stingrays President Rob Concannon said. “We received a great response from our fans, our season ticket holders and our players. Last year we discussed doing something similar for the upcoming season and we reached out to the Capitals. We are thrilled with how the jersey came out and are very proud of our affiliation. Both our white and red jerseys now incorporate a Lowcountry feel while aligning ourselves with Capitals organization.”
The team has added a palmetto tree and crescent moon to the center of the collar on both primary jerseys this season, each a well-known symbol from the South Carolina state flag.
The jersey is now available for purchase thru the team’s online store in both adult and youth sizes.
The Stingrays open the season in December.
Rays sign defenseman Gottlieb
The Stingrays have agreed to terms with defenseman Max Gottlieb.
Gottlieb, 25, joins South Carolina for his second professional year after spending his rookie campaign on an American Hockey League contract with the Ontario Reign. In addition to appearing in two games for the Reign, Gottlieb suited up for 43 contests while on loan to the ECHL’s Fort Wayne Komets where he totaled 30 points on five goals and 25 assists.
“Max is a big piece for the Stingrays and a great addition to our defense corps,” Stingrays Coach Ryan Blair said. “He plays a solid all-around game and was very impressive last season in the ECHL.”
Gottlieb (6-0, 190) began his pro career with Ontario late in the 2018-19 year when he played in six games and netted a goal and an assist after completing a four-year collegiate career at Brown University. He posted 60 points in 118 games (10 goals, 50 assists) while at Brown. The assist total was sixth-most all-time in school history among defensemen.