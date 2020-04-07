Stingrays coach receives league's top honor

South Carolina Stingrays coach Steve Bergin is the 2019-20 recipient of the John Brophy Award, which goes to the ECHL Coach of the Year, the league office announced April 7.
The John Brophy Award is presented annually to the ECHL coach who contributed the most to his team’s success as selected in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members. The trophy is named for John Brophy, who won a record three ECHL titles with Hampton Roads in 1991, 1992 and 1998, and was inducted into the ECHL Hall of Fame in 2009.
In his first season as the Stingrays leader, Bergin guided South Carolina to a 44-14-4 record, including a 25-5-4 record on the road. The 25 road wins are tied for the second-most in a single season in ECHL history.