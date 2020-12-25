Sports Year in Review

Goose Creek High School defensive back Melvin Ravenel was surrounded by family and friends when he signed with the Citadel earlier this month. Ravenel was also chosen as a member of the Shrine Bowl team for South Carolina and landed an all-state nod.
