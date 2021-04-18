Spartans surge past Venom in IAFL clash

The Carolina Spartans turned a stalemate into a blowout with a surge in the middle rounds of a tussle against the visiting Charlotte Venom in a semi-pro football game on Saturday.
Holding an 8-6 lead and time winding down in the first half at Rick Burns Field, the Spartans eventually kicked it into high gear and pulled away from the visitors, 40-18.
“We did start slow but, like we always we do, we settled in and made some plays,” Spartans coach Brian Jackson said. “I thought it was a good game. We were down a couple of guys, including our punter, which put us in a pickle a couple times.”
The Spartans went up 16-6 right before the half and used a pair of blocked punts to reach paydirt three times in the first eight minutes of the third quarter to build a comfortable 34-6 advantage. The rest was formality.
The Spartans (3-1) travel to Trenton on Saturday for a clash with the Wrens Colts (2-3) out of Wrens, Georgia.
Spartans quarterback Jacob Park tossed three touchdowns – two to tight end Joseph Duckett – and ran for a pair of scores to lead the offense. The Stratford product has had a hand in 14 touchdowns this season (9 passing and 5 rushing).
Duckett’s touchdown grabs were his third and fourth of the year. The first, a 10-yarder on the opening drive, was as easy it gets. Duckett was wide open when the safety didn’t get over in time and Park found him all alone.
Duckett’s other grab was quite the opposite, a 45-yarder down the sideline in heavy traffic in the fourth quarter.
“It was fun and very tiring, too,” said Duckett, who played at Timberland. “It was supposed to be a bubble screen but things got blown up. We had to adjust the route.”
Duckett shed the first tackler, ran over the safety and stiff-armed the cornerback before racing to the end zone to give the Spartans a 40-12 lead with 11:16 remaining.
“We’re lucky to have him,” Jackson said. “He does everything you want a tight end to do. He catches passes. He blocks. And he’s a good guy, too. He practices hard all the time. He works hard outside of football. We absolutely love him.”
Duckett credited the defensive unit for holding the Venom down until the offense found a groove. After scoring on the opening drive, the Spartans went interception, punt and turnovers on downs on their ensuing four drives.
“I’m going to give it to the defense,” Duckett said. “We’ve got to get better on offense. We’ve got to get to our blocks better. We’ve got to hold our blocks longer. We can’t kill what we’ve got going on. We’ve got to stay strong with our momentum.”
The Venom was able to turn a TOD in Spartans territory into a short touchdown run to pull within 8-6 in the second quarter.
The home team got moving again right before the half, going 70 yards to score on Park’s 1-yard plunge with less than a minute before the break. Park’s 36-yard strike to receiver Jarret Taylor down to the Venom 2 set up the score. Park hit Duckett on the 2-point try and the Spartans took a 16-6 halftime lead.
The Spartans turned up the tempo to start the second half and scored in less than a minute on Park’s 13-yard touchdown pass to Rashad Palmer, who played at Fort Dorchester. A run on the two-point try was no good and the Spartans led 22-6.
The Spartans’ Irvin Alston and Jamall Gordon blocked punts in the third quarter and the home team turned the spark plays into Jamal Brownlee’s eight-yard touchdown run and Park’s 44-yard touchdown scamper.
The latter made it 34-6 with 7:27 left in third quarter.
Duckett’s second touchdown grab finished the rout.
Each squad ended up with three turnovers. Park tossed three interceptions while Spartans teammates Justin Paul and Devontae Shepherd snagged wayward Venom passes. Clifford Brown pounced on a fumble for the Spartans.
“We’ve got to clean that up,” Jackson said of the interceptions. “You can get into practice and everything runs perfectly but it’s different in the games when bullets start flying. It’s just about tightening up the screws.”
He believes the Spartans can compete for the league championship if they get everything dialed in before the playoffs.
“We’ve got guys that work hard,” Jackson said. “We’ve got a good team. I think we’re going to go a long way.”
The Spartans return home to tangle with the Hartsville Gators on May 1.
Charleston Southern 20,
Gardner-Webb 7
CSU closed out the spring football season with a 2-2 mark after defeating visiting Gardner-Webb 20-7 on Saturday.
Bucs quarterback Jack Chambers was 23 of 35 passing for 242 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for 71 yards.
Defensive back Cody Cline made a game-high 12 tackles for CSU and snagged his second interception. DB Jarrod Stanley added two interceptions.