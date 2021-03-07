Spartans roll in season opener

The Carolina Spartans semi-pro football team eased into their 2021 season with a runaway victory on the road Saturday.
The Spartans dominated the Hartsville Gators, 46-6, after building a 34-point halftime lead in the Independent American Football League game.
The Spartans have a bye week on March 13 and return to action March 20 at the defending champions Sumter Sharks.
The home opener is set for Garrett Tech on March 27 against the Savannah Falcons.
Running back Rashaud Singleton broke off a pair of long runs on the opening drive to get the Spartans inside the red zone and quarterback Jacob Park connected with receiver Pedro Manigault on a touchdown pass to cap the drive. Park ran in the 2-point conversion to make the score 8-0.
The Spartans went up 10-0 on a safety moments later when Hartsville was unable to get off a punt after a bad snap.
Park, a former Mr. Football from Stratford High School who later played for Georgia and Iowa State, threw for three scores and also added 60 rushing yards and a touchdown. Park also lined up at receiver and hauled in a pair of passes from Manigault.
Manigault finished with 40 yards receiving and 90 rushing yards, also scoring once on the ground.
Park’s other touchdown tosses went to Singleton and tight end Joseph Duckett.
The Spartans’ other touchdown was on the ground by running back Daykota Holmes.
The Spartans enter their third season in the IAFL. They were 2-1 and leading a division before COVID-19 concerns stopped their season last spring.
Some IAFL teams continued playing after a break, though, and the Sumter Sharks cruised past the Alabama Sabres, 47-12, in the league championship game in Chattanooga’s Finley Stadium in October.