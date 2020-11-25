Spartans release 2021 slate

The Carolina Spartans minor league football team released its 2021 schedule.
The Spartans enter their third season in the Independent American Football League and play home games at Faith Christian. They were 2-1 and leading a division before COVID-19 concerns stopped their season in March. Like many IAFL teams, the Spartans shut down operations.
Some IAFL teams continued playing after a break, though, and the Sumter Sharks cruised past the Alabama Sabres, 47-12, in the league championship game in Chattanooga’s Finley Stadium in October. The Atlanta Metro Horsemen won the 2019 championship.
Players or coaches interested in an opportunity with the Spartans should e-mail Jackson at spartansfootball@yahoo.com or call Jackson at (843) 478-8986. Beginning Dec. 12, the team begins practicing at 2 p.m. on Saturdays at Westview Middle School. College experience preferred for potential players.
The IAFL is composed of around 30 teams from South Carolina, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee. The Spartans have two preseason games set up, at the Hilton Head Sharks on Dec. 5 in Hardeeville and at the Savannah Raiders on Jan. 16.
“Although the Sharks left the IAFL we are thankful for the game,” Spartans GM Terry Jackson said. “Our very first game cancelled due to COVID-19 was against Hilton Head. It will be our first action since March so we're probably going to be a bit rusty that night.”
The regular season opens on March 6 and the Spartans travel to take on the Hartsville Gators. The squads met last season and the Spartans recorded a shutout, 24-0. Carolina hosts the Gators on May 1.
The Spartans have a bye week before traveling to Sumter on March 20. The teams were set to clash last April but the Spartans shut down the season. The Sharks coasted by the Spartans, 52-6, in the 2019 season opener.
Jackson said the Sharks have added to their talent and will likely be better this season.
“We caught a lucky break with a bye the week before,” Jackson said. “Hopefully, we can rest and study up for this big game.”
The home slate dawns on March 27 as the Greenville Hornets visit the Spartans. The Hornets are a first-year team in the league.
On April 10, after a bye for Easter weekend, the Spartans host the Hinesville (Ga.) Hurricanes. The Spartans make a trip to Hinesville to finish the regular season on May 8.
On April 17, the Charlotte Venom visits the Spartans. The Venom were a win away from the final four last season, losing in the North Carolina regional championship to the Durham Cardinals.
The Spartans finish April with a road trip to the Wrens (Ga.) Colts, a first-year team in the IAFL.