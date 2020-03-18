Spartans in holding pattern

The Carolina Spartans semi-pro football team won’t get an opportunity to see if it can extend its win streak to three games, at least not for the foreseeable future.
The Independent American Football League, with nearly 40 teams from South Carolina, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and Tennessee, suspended play due to COVID-19 concerns.
The Spartans (2-1) were slated to tangle with the Hilton Head Sharks in Hardeeville on Saturday.
“We’re definitely disappointed but realize it’s out of our control,” Spartans general manager Terry Jackson said. “We're not the only ones dealing with it. Everyone is affected. It is for the best. The safety of our players and communities is priority.”
The Spartans won for the second straight game on March 14 in Savannah. They handled the Titans, 20-8, getting a pair of touchdown runs from quarterback Pedro Manigault and an interception return for a touchdown by linebacker Joshua Alston.
A week earlier, they blanked the Camden Gators 24-0 at home behind Manigault and running back Thomas Smalls, who rushed for 129 yards and a touchdown. The defense recorded a safety, too.
Jackson believes the season will crank back up at some point.
“The commissioner has done a great job of being out in front of this issue,” Jackson said. “Most teams in the league play at a school or some other public facility and are at the mercy of their discretion. We will finish the season at some point, probably into the summer.”
The Spartans play home games at Faith Christian in Summerville and are scheduled to host the Sumter Sharks on April 4 if the league resumes play by then. The Sharks played for the IAFL championship last season, losing to the Atlanta Metro Horsemen.