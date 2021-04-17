Spartans back in action

The Carolina Spartans semi-pro football team is scheduled to host the Charlotte Venom in an IAFL game at Garrett Academy on Saturday.
The Spartans (2-1) are ranked seventh in the league while the Venom are ranked 10th. The Venom reached the league's elite eight last spring.
Kickoff is set for 5 p.m., and admission is $10. Ages 5 and under free.
The Spartans last played on April 3, defeating the visiting Savannah Falcons.
Spartans quarterback Jacob Park had a hand in three touchdowns and defensive back Avery Aiken snagged three interceptions in the Spartans’ 26-13 victory.