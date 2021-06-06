Spartans advance in semi-pro football playoffs

The Carolina Spartans semi-pro football team won its IAFL playoff opener on June 5 at Rick Burns Field in North Charleston.
The Spartans scored both their touchdowns in the second quarter and the defensive unit made it hold up in a 14-6 victory over the visiting Carolina Venom from Charlotte.
The Spartans (5-2) travel to defending Independent American Football League champion Sumter Sharks on June 12 in the second round.
The Sharks knocked off the Spartans twice this season, most recently by 25-12 in North Charleston last month. Sumter received a bye on Saturday.
The winner tangles with either the Florida Falcons of Jacksonville or Savannah Raiders in the third round.
After a scoreless opening quarter, the Spartans reached the end zone twice before halftime against the Venom. Running back Daykota Holmes scored on a 21-yard run early in the second quarter and receiver Adrian Anderson took a slant pass from quarterback Jacob Park and turned it into an 81-yard scoring grab at the 5:15 mark.
Cane Bay 7-on-7's return
Cane Bay High School hosted the first of five 7-on-7's on June 3.
Twelve teams are scheduled to participate on June 10: Cane Bay, Andrews, Ashley Ridge, Bishop England, Georgetown, Goose Creek, James Island, Philip Simmons, Porter-Gaud, Stratford, Summerville and Wando.
Each team plays four 25-minute games with five-minute breaks in between. Games begin at 6 p.m.
Admission is free.