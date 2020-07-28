Six Bucs named all-conference

Goose Creek, SC (29445)

Today

Sunny skies this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing during the afternoon. High 94F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.