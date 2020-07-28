Six Bucs named all-conference

Six Charleston Southern football players were named to the Big South’s preseason all-conference team on July 28.
The Bucs’ talented defensive line group accounted for half of those selections. Redshirt juniors Shaundre Mims and Anton Williams along with redshirt senior Nick Salley are all-conference picks on the defensive front after stellar showings in 2019. Sophomore defensive back Cody Cline rounds out CSU’s defensive picks to the all-conference squad. He is the lone underclassman for CSU on the preseason squad and one of only four players sophomore or below recognized.
Salley led the Big South in tackles for loss (17.5) in 2019. Williams finished top three in the Big South in sacks and tackles for loss. Mims set a CSU record with 10 sacks. Cline led all Big South freshmen in tackles.
On special teams, redshirt kicker Alex Usry and redshirt senior long snapper Ethan Ray were all-conference.
Usry set the CSU record for most field goals in a single season, finishing with 82 points, and also booted the longest field goal in program history (52 yards at North Alabama). Ray had a perfect snapping record in 2019.
Charleston Southern was projected to place third in the team standings behind Kennesaw State (8 first-place votes) and Monmouth (3 first-place votes). The Buccaneers received the other first-place vote.
CSU won five of its last six contests last season to finish 6-6 overall and 4-2 in the Big South.
Campbell sophomore quarterback Hajj-Malik Williams and redshirt senior linebacker Bryson Armstrong are the conference’s preseason offensive and defensive players of the year.