Shell signs with Seahawks

A former Goose Creek High School great is on the move in the National Football League, more than 2,800 miles to be exact.
Offensive tackle Brandon Shell, a 2011 GCHS graduate, signed a two-year contract worth $11 million with the Seattle Seahawks on March 18.
Shell, who turned 28, played in 49 games, starting 40, for the New York Jets over four seasons after being taken by the AFC East franchise in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.
The NFC West Seahawks were 11-5 in the regular season and made the playoffs last season.
For the Gators, Shell was a PARADE All-American and earned a spot in the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas. He went on to have a standout career on the offensive line at the University of South Carolina.
Shell played in 52 games at USC, starting the final 47 at a tackle spot. He played mostly right tackle before moving to left tackle for the 2015 season.
He began hosting a free youth football camp at Goose Creek in July of 2018. Last year’s camp, also in July, was rained out.