Semi-pro football playoff game on tap

The Carolina Spartans semi-pro football team will host a first-round IAFL playoff game on Saturday.
The Spartans, in their third Independent American Football League season, will tangle with the Charlotte Venom at 5 p.m. at Rick Burns Field in North Charleston. The winner advances to take on defending league champion Sumter Sharks in the second round on June 12.
The squads met in April in North Charleston and the Spartans pulled away for a 40-18 victory in the second half.
The Spartans went up 16-6 late in the first half and used a pair of blocked punts to reach paydirt three times in the first eight minutes of the third quarter in building a comfortable 34-6 advantage.
Spartans quarterback Jacob Park tossed three touchdowns – two to tight end Joseph Duckett – and ran for a pair of scores to lead the Spartans.
Park tossed three interceptions while Spartans teammates Justin Paul and Devontae Shepherd snagged wayward Venom passes. Clifford Brown pounced on a fumble for the Spartans.
Kickoff is set for 5 p.m., and admission is $10. Ages 5 and under free.