ROUNDUP: SCHSL teams start Friday

South Carolina High School League football programs kick off a new season on Friday, Sept. 25.
In a huge Region 7-AAAAA clash, Goose Creek travels to Berkeley for a showdown. The Gators won the region title last season, ending Berkeley’s streak of region titles at three years in a row.
In another Region 7 game, Cane Bay heads to Mt. Pleasant to square off with Wando.
Stratford travels to Summerville for a non-region game and Cross travels to Military Magnet in a Class A contest.
Hanahan’s game at North Charleston was moved to Saturday night.
In SCISA, St. John’s Christian (4-0) hosts Greenwood Christian and Northwood Academy (0-2) looks for its first win at home against Spartanburg Christian.
Battery blanks Miami
Zeiko Lewis scored in the 19th minute and Nicque Daley tacked on another goal in the 44th minute as the Charleston Battery blanked Miami FC in a soccer match Sunday night at Patriots Point.
The Battery (8-2-3) host Loudoun United FC (1-3-9) at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 26.
Charleston has not lost since July 31, a streak of nine matches with either a win or draw.
Stingrays agree to terms with Craighead
The South Carolina Stingrays have agreed to terms with forward Darien Craighead for the 2020-21 season.
Craighead, 23, will begin his pro career in South Carolina after completing a stellar four-year run at Northern Michigan University that saw him score 109 points in 153 games.
Craighead, a native of Surrey, British Columbia, is now the fourth alumnus of Northern Michigan to sign with the Stingrays for 2020-21, joining team captain Andrew Cherniwchan, forward Justin Florek and defender Jordan Klimek.
Craighead posted double-digit goal totals in each of his last three seasons with the Wildcats, including 17 tallies as a sophomore during a 33-point campaign in which he was also named to the WCHA’s All-Third Team.
Before college, the 6-foot-1, 170-pound attacker played 143 junior games in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) for the Chilliwack Chiefs, Cowichan Valley Capitals and Langley Rivermen. He combined to score a total of 138 points on 52 goals and 86 assists.
Fore Paws Golf Tournament on tap
The 10th annual Fore Paws Golf Tournament is slated for Oct. 4 at Summerville Country Club.
The tourney will benefit LowCountry Animal Rescue. Cost is $75 per player or $300 per team.
Registration begins at Noon and a shotgun start is set for 1 p.m. in the four-man captain’s choice event.
The tournament includes a $5,000 putting contest and a $10,000 hole-in-one contest as well as skill prizes such as longest drive and closest to the pin.
The registration fee includes cart, goodie bag, beer, snacks and other beverages. The event concludes with a BBQ dinner and awards ceremony.
Sponsorship levels are also available. For more info, please call 843-821-3175 or email lowcountryanimalrescue@ymail.com.
Stratford boys fourth at USC Beaufort HS Invitational
Stratford’s boys cross country team placed fourth in the USC Beaufort HS Invitational on Saturday while the girls team placed fifth.
Senior Ryland Kowalki was seventh out of 121 runners for the Knights with a time of 16:57.12.
Eighth-grader Cloe Runion and junior Kaelan Pierce were 13th and 14th out of 76 runners to lead the Stratford girls.
Hawks runner-up in Pinewood Invitational
Jack Dantzler finished fourth and Aidan Hatton seventh as Hanahan High School’s boys cross country team was runner-up in the Pinewood Invitational on Saturday. More than 120 runners competed.
Bishop England’s boys placed first.
Cane Bay was ninth and Berkeley 12th.
In the girls race, Cane Bay’s team placed eighth and Hanahan ninth.