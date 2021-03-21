ROUNDUP: Martin shines in Alabama

A former Goose Creek High School athletic standout carved out a successful spring on the gridiron a couple states over.
West Alabama junior receiver Tyriq Martin hauled in 15 passes for 239 yards and two scores for the Tigers in their two-game spring slate this month.
Martin made five catches for 73 yards, including a 42-yard touchdown grab, in a 36-28 victory over Savannah State on March 13 after reeling in 10 passes for 166 yards and a touchdown in an opening, 27-17 win against Limestone a week earlier.
The performances were a continuation of stellar showings the previous two campaigns for the speedster.
In the fall of 2019, Martin hauled in 44 passes for 535 yards and five touchdowns. As a freshman, he snagged 31 receptions for 382 yards and six touchdowns.
Martin will be 23 in July.
The 2017 GCHS graduate was a dual threat for the Gators, finishing with 1,093 yards receiving and 11 touchdowns while rushing for 993 yards and eight scores. On the final day of his high school career, Martin captured the Class 5A 200-meter championship in track and field.
Cobras, Knights first in Island Invitational
Cane Bay’s boys and Stratford’s girls claimed team titles in the Island Invitational hosted by Waccamaw High School on March 20.
Fifteen squads scored in both meets.
Cane Bay’s boys amassed 133 points, winning by 31 points over runner-up Carolina Forest. The Philip Simmons boys placed fourth and Stratford seventh.
Individual event winners from the Berkeley County School District were Cane Bay’s Jayvion Johnson (200 meters), Philip Simmons’s Noah Ward (800, 1600), Philip Simmons’s Henry Wood (3200), Cane Bay’s Jaylen Boudreaux (110 hurdles, 400 hurdles), Philip Simmons’s JacQue Greene (high jump), Stratford’s James Cureton (discus) and Cane Bay’s Aaron Pierce (javelin).
The Cobras won two relays (4x100, 4x400).
Stratford’s girls rolled up 129.5 points, edging runner-up Philip Simmons by 11.5 points. Cane Bay’s girls finished fourth.
Individual event winners from the Berkeley County School District were Philip Simmons’s Najhyrai Watson (100 meters), Cane Bay’s Jazmyn Lapacinski (400), Cane Bay’s Alisa Haase (400 hurdles), Cane Bay’s Alaina Nettles (long jump, triple jump) and Stratford’s Dannielle Brown (shot put, discus).
Philip Simmons captured two relays (4x100, 4x400).
Cane Bay swept
Summerville High School defeated Cane Bay in softball (21-17) and baseball (12-2) on Friday.
Jenna Krol and Ciera Fenton combined for nine RBIs for Cane Bay’s softball team while Aaliyah McLeod scored five times. Selin Carpenter and Sophie Whitley added a pair of RBIs each for the Cobras.
Cane Bay led 17-8 before Summerville scored 12 unanswered runs in the bottom of the fifth and sixth innings.
In baseball, Hunter Coleman and Jace Stancil had two hits each for the Cobras (1-2) and Jimmy Velez drove in a pair.
Hawks lose
James Island handed visiting Hanahan a 5-3 loss in high school baseball on March 19.
Aryan Patel was 2 for 4 and Brick Nichols knocked in a pair of runs for the Hawks (2-1).