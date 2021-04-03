ROUNDUP: Knights sweep county, region rival

Stratford High School’s baseball and softball teams completed sweeps of Cane Bay High School in Region 7-AAAAA action on April 2.
Knights softball scored two runs in the top of the seventh inning to win 10-8 and the baseball team used a seven-run fourth inning to edge the Cobras 11-7.
Leadoff hitter Tayler Jenkins was 5 for 5, scored three runs and knocked in a run to power the Stratford softball team. Laine Toler added a triple and home run for the Knights and knocked in three runs while Aubreanna Varner chipped in a pair of hits.
Raegan Shriver hurled three innings of relief, giving up four hits and no earned runs to take the victory inside the circle. Starter Payton Cox allowed five hits and one earned run over four innings.
Leadoff hitter Jenna Krol powered Cane Bay with four hits and five RBIs. She launched a grand slam and solo home run for the Cobras. Ciera Fenton added two hits and two RBIs.
Stratford outhit the Cobras 12-9.
In the baseball game, four Knights collected two hits: Josh Davis, Mason Lord, Austin Kling and Nick Lott.
Davis drove in three runs and Kling two. Bryce Robinson chipped in a pair of RBIs and scored twice along with Lott and Lord.
Cole Greer earned the win in relief, throwing four innings. He allowed seven hits, three earned runs and struck out two batters.
Five players knocked in one run each for Cane Bay. Jimmy Velez and Miles Singleton scored twice each.
Fort Dorchester 11,
Goose Creek 9
Visiting Fort Dorchester completed a three-game sweep of Goose Creek with an 11-9 victory in a non-region baseball game on April 2.
The Patriots scored three runs in the sixth inning to break an 8-8 tie. Four Fort Dorchester players drove in two runs each in the win: Hayden Perry, Jacob Stansbury, Johnny Tsang and Josh Stansbury.
Zane Hopkins was 3 for 3 with two RBIs for the Gators while Caleb Singleton went 2 for 4 with two runs and a RBI. Devin Whitehead drove in a pair of runs and Colten Gillam chipped in two hits.
The Patriots won the first two games on March 29 (16-1) and March 31 (7-1). Alex Dial knocked in the Gators’ lone run in the first game while Singleton drove in the run in the second game.
CSU wins series
Charleston Southern’s baseball team is 9-11 overall and 9-8 in the Big South after sweeping High Point in a doubleheader on April 2.
The Bucs lost the first game of the series on April 1 but bounced back, 10-7 and 15-4, the next day. SS Reid Hardwick knocked in five runs in the finale while OF Kyle Sandstrom drove in three runs.
Jordan Bridges recorded the final two outs in the top of the fifth to earn the pitching victory. The Bucs broke it open with six runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.
In the first game April 2, the Bucs pounded out 15 hits. Sandstrom was 3 for 5 with a RBI. Hardwick went 3 for 3 with a RBI. DH Andrew Bullock and 3B Connor Aldrich drove in a pair of runs.
Sam Massey struck out four batters in three innings of relief, allowing two hits, to earn the pitching victory for CSU.
Charleston Southern travels to Campbell for three games April 9-10 before going to South Carolina on April 13 for a non-conference game.
On the season, Infielders Tyrell Brewer (.343, 5 2B, 14 runs) and Houston Parker (.333, 8 XBH, 11 RBIs) lead the Bucs at the plate.
Cane Bay, Stratford track and field winners
Track and field programs from the Berkeley County School District shined the brightest in the Cane Bay Invitational on April 3.
Cane Bay captured the boys title with 114.5 points, finishing more than 35 points ahead of runner-up Stratford. Summerville was third with 70.75 points.
Stratford returned the favor in the girls meet, amassing 116.5 points to edge the Cobras by 16.5 points. Waccamaw was third with 85.5 points.
In all, 16 teams scored in each meet.
Cane Bay’s Jaylen Boudreaux, Jerrick Manigault and Alaina Nettles were multiple winners for the Cobras.
Winners listed below:
Boys
100 – Prescott Jefferson, Ben Lippen (10.82)
200 - Prescott Jefferson, Ben Lippen (21.98)
400 – Saxon Brown, unattached (49.99)
800 – Aidan Hatton, Hanahan (1:57.95)
1600 – Henry Wood, Philip Simmons (4:35.10)
3200 – Daren Hinds, Summerville (9:38.56)
110 H – Jaylen Boudreaux, Cane Bay (15.66)
400 H - Jaylen Boudreaux, Cane Bay (54.05)
4x100 – Stratford (43.41)
4x400 – Cane Bay (3:32.27)
4x800 – Hanahan (8:25.59)
High jump – Canii Tucker, Fort Dorchester (5-10)
Long jump – Jerrick Manigault, Cane Bay (19-3.50)
Triple jump – Jerrick Manigault, Cane Bay (42-1.75)
Pole vault – Hunter Calvert, Stratford (12-6)
Shot put – Jacob Ashley, Oceanside (44-9)
Discus – Victor Otubu, Waccamaw (130-2)
Javelin – Sean Price, Cane Bay (146-7)
Girls
100 – Tresta Miller, unattached (12.78)
200 - Tresta Miller, unattached (26.05)
400 – Jazmyn Lapacinski, Cane Bay (1:02.73)
800 – Avery Belk, James Island (2:17.61)
1600 – Gia Leone, Waccamaw (5:05.96)
3200 – Hannah Vroon, James Island (10:58.36)
100 H – Ella Bachmann, Philip Simmons (17.52)
400 H – Alisa Haase, Cane Bay (1:09.20)
4x100 – Stratford (51.05)
4x400 – Cane Bay (4:17.35)
4x800 – Waccamaw (10:06.75).
High jump – Yasmine Cook, Stratford (4-10)
Long jump – Alaina Nettles, Cane Bay (16-10.7)
Triple jump – Alaina Nettles, Cane Bay (35-5)
Pole vault – Tessa Mudd, Charleston Collegiate (12-7)
Shot put – Zanyah Simmons, Woodland (36-5)
Discus – Darci Dawson, West Florence (97-10)
Javelin – Hannah Stefken, Cane Bay (78-1)