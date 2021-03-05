ROUNDUP: CSU men capture conference crown

Charleston Southern’s men’s cross country team cruised to the program’s second Big South title in conference history on March 5 in Rock Hill.
The Buccaneers placed seven runners inside the top nine and finished with 21 points, 30 points ahead of runner-up High Point (51). Radford was third with 96 points. Six other squads competed.
All seven CSU runners earned all-conference honors as the Buccaneers finished with the lowest team total for a Big South champion since the 1999 season.
Redshirt senior Trevor Dominy paced CSU with a winning time of 23:54.60, becoming the third Buccaneers runner to win the individual championship in program history. Teammates Jaden Kingsley (24:16.90) and Gavin Buhlenbeck (24:22.70), a sophomore and freshman, were third and fourth.
Bucs take series against Longwood
Charleston Southern’s baseball team took two out of three games against Longwood over the weekend as Big South play began.
The Buccaneers won both ends of the series, 7-0 on Friday and 6-5 in the nightcap on Saturday night. Longwood won the second game, 10-8, Saturday afternoon.
Dylan Stewart’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth put CSU on top in the series finale. Kyle Sandstrom earned the win with two scoreless innings of relief.
Stewart, a Stratford product, was 5 for 9 in the series with three runs scored, two triples and a double.
CSU (2-4, 2-1 Big South) hosts UNC Asheville on March 12-13 in another conference series.
IF Tyrell Brewer leads the Bucs on the season with a .429 batting average. He has hit safely in all six games.
Pitcher RJ Petit (1-1) tossed a four-hit shutout with six strikeouts in the opener for CSU.
College of Charleston took one of three against visiting Alabama over the weekend. The Cougars won the middle game, 1-0.
Hanahan product Trey Pooser threw four scoreless innings of relief with four strikeouts to earn his first save of the season for the Cougars (3-7).
No. 23 Alabama won both ends of the series, 8-0 and 21-3.
The Citadel (4-5) dropped two of three against visiting North Carolina A&T over the weekend.
The Aggies took both ends of the series, 7-6 and 12-1. Citadel won the middle game, 7-6.
Stratford product Travis Lott, a freshman catcher, is batting .343 with seven RBIs for the Bulldogs. He was 5 of 10 against the Aggies.