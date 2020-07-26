ROUNDUP: CSU baseball camp on deck

The Charleston Southern coaching staff will guide a youth baseball camp Aug. 3-6 at Collins Park in North Charleston.
Camp is for players from grades 1-8 and runs from 9 a.m. to noon each day.
Cost of the camp is $190.
Each day will focus on a skill of the day followed up by competition on Thursday.
Registration takes place from 8-9 a.m. at the ballfield.
More camp details can be found at www.csusports.com.
Bucs long snapper earns preseason honor
Redshirt senior long snapper Ethan Ray was a second-team pick on the 2020 Phil Steele Preseason FCS all-American team.
Ray is the third CSU player to earn a preseason nod, joining DL Nick Salley (Street & Smith) and DL Shaundre Mims (HERO Sports, College Football America Yearbook).
In 2019, CSU set records in both punt average and most field goals.
Stingrays agree to terms with returning forwards
The South Carolina Stingrays agreed to terms with forwards Cameron Askew and Tim Harrison for the 2020-21 season. Askew and Harrison will be in their third season as Stingrays.
Askew, 23, had 12 goals and 16 assists last season and was the ECHL’s Player of the Week on Feb. 25 after racking up seven points (1 goal, 6 assists) and a +4 rating in three consecutive wins for the Rays. Askew scored 17 goals and dished out 10 assists in 2018-19.
Harrison, 26, had nine goals and 10 assists and finished with a +10 rating last season. He scored seven goals and had 12 assists in 2018-19.
Battery blanks Atlanta United 2
Nicque Daley, Nico Rittmeyer and Arthur Bosua scored goals on Friday night at Patriots Points as the Charleston Battery blanked visiting Atlanta United 2 by a score of 3-0 in a professional soccer match.
Zeiko Lewis, Logan Gdula and Stavros Zarokostas assisted on the goals.
The Battery (2-1) travels to the Tampa Bay Rowdies on Friday before meeting the Atlanta United 2 on the road Aug. 5.