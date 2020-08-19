ROUNDUP: Citadel gets shot at No. 1 Clemson

The Citadel Bulldogs will travel to face perennial FBS power Clemson on Sept. 19 as part of their four-game slate this fall.
Bulldogs director of athletics Mike Capaccio also announced a home game with Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 26 at Johnson Hagood Stadium.
Kickoff times will be announced at a later date.
"We are very excited to have the opportunity to compete against a program like Clemson," Capaccio said. "This offers our cadet-athletes a chance to be on the field with a National Championship team. We are also very happy to have EKU coming to The Citadel and appreciate them working with us on this game. Finding games is very difficult with our conference making the decision to move to the spring last week."
The Citadel and Clemson will be meeting for the 39th time dating back to 1909. The Tigers hold a 32-5-1 advantage in the series. The teams last met in the 2017 season finale for the Bulldogs. Clemson won that matchup 61-3 on Nov. 18.
The Bulldogs and Colonels are meeting for the first time on the gridiron. The contest will be the just the second game in Citadel history against a team from the Oho Valley Conference. The Bulldogs' only other game against a team from the OVC came in 1960 when The Citadel defeated Tennessee Tech, 27-0, in the Tangerine Bowl.
Ticket information will follow.
Stingrays update
The South Carolina Stingrays have agreed to terms with first-year professional Frédéric Létourneau, a forward, for the upcoming season.
The 24-year-old Létourneau (5-11, 184) finished a college career at Bowling Green State University. He had 23 goals and 32 assists in 140 games over the past four seasons.
“Freddy is a really solid 200-foot player,” Stingrays coach Ryan Blair said. “He is a reliable forward that plays well on both sides of the puck and has a steady high end compete level.”
The Montreal, Quebec native accounted for 21 points on six goals and 15 assists last season while appearing in 35 of Bowling Green’s 38 games. He was an alternate captain and part of a Falcons squad that earned a berth in the 2019 NCAA Tournament.