Rays begin Dec.11, fighting cancer

The ECHL, in conjunction with the Professional Hockey Players’ Association (PHPA), announced the 2020-21 season will commence in December under a split-season format.
Under the guidelines, the following organizations begin a 72-game season on Dec. 11: South Carolina, Allen, Florida, Greenville, Indy, Jacksonville, Kansas City, Orlando, Rapid City, Tulsa, Utah, Wheeling, Wichita.
Remaining ECHL teams open up on Jan. 15, 2021, competing in a 62-game season upon jurisdictional approval.
The Atlanta Gladiators have elected a voluntary suspension for the season due to COVID-19 restrictions. All Atlanta Gladiators players are immediately free agents for the 2020-21 season.
“The ECHL is excited to be able to confirm the beginning of the 2020-21 season by working with our local health officials and the PHPA to develop protocols for the safe return of our players, fans and employees,” ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin said. “The ECHL is getting back to hockey, as we all work together to bring live entertainment back to our communities.”
“Our ECHL members have been looking forward to getting back on the ice since March 16 and providing the fans with exciting hockey in a safe environment,” PHPA Executive Director Larry Landon said.”
The ECHL regular season will conclude on June 6, 2021. A schedule for games from Dec. 11- Jan. 14 will be announced in the near future.
League standings will be based on winning percentage during the regular season. The postseason format will be based on the eligible competing teams in the regular season.
Help the Rays fight cancer
The South Carolina Stingrays have announced a competition against in-state rivals Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Both organizations are raising funds for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) and their Lowcountry Light The Night event on Oct. 29.
The Stingrays front office staff, players and hockey operations staff will be raising money in support of those who are fighting with the goal of defeating the Swamp Rabbits and bringing home the inaugural Cross State Lantern Trophy. For more information, visit www.stingrayshockey.com.
"I know I speak for the entire Stingrays organization when I say that I am very excited about our partnership with LLS,” said Stingrays President Rob Concannon. “I think everyone has someone in their life that has seen the darkness of cancer. While we are a hockey team, we also want to be a light and an outlet for those who are fighting this terrible disease.”
In the coming days and weeks, the Stingrays will promote fun and creative ways for their fans and stakeholders to help them raise funds for this cause.
Money raised through Light The Night allows The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) to fund treatments for patients who are suffering from all forms of blood cancers. In 2019, LLS helped advance 12 of 14 approved blood cancer therapies.
The light and warmth the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society delivers hope in a time of despair, a community in place of loneliness and life-saving research and support for cancer patients and their families.