Young Lady Gators off to hot start

The Goose Creek High School girls basketball team has won three Class 5A state championships in four seasons.
While that seems like a far-fetched possibility for this winter thanks to massive turnover due to graduation the last two years, the Lady Gators have still had their winning tradition on display in the first two weeks of the regular season.
Coach Tim Baldwin’s squad improved to 4-0 with a 54-46 victory over Stall on Dec. 11, completing a sweep of the Lady Warriors for the week. The Lady Gators outscored Stall 22-16 in the final quarter to stay unbeaten.
“Everybody is playing hard,” said Baldwin, whose program has lost 11 seniors to graduation in two years. “They give great effort and that pays off. Pretty much all of our games have been tight. They’ve taken some charges this year. When you’re not 7 or 8 deep, you’ve got to scrap. Every little loose ball you’ve got to try to get and you’ve got to make free throws. We’re not as talented but they’re giving a lot of effort. You can’t teach effort.”
Junior guard Ravin Griffin led the way on Friday with a game-high 20 points while junior guard Sharriah Green also reached double figures with 12 points. Sophomore guard Kai McGee and junior wing Samiyah Grant chipped in eight points each.
In a 49-41 win against Stall on Dec. 8, Griffin and Grant paced Goose Creek with 19 and 12 points. Green tacked on seven points.
Goose Creek swept West Ashley in the first week, 45-34 and 37-36.
Green (4.7 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.1 spg) and Griffin (2.5 ppg) are the most experienced players returning from a squad that went 27-3 and repeated as state champions last year.
They switched roles as the team’s leading scorer in the two West Ashley games with the other adding the second most points in both wins.
“We’re still trying to find out our strengths and weaknesses and work on those,” Baldwin said. “Every game has been a battle.”
Seven points has been the average margin of victory.
The other contest has been against COVID-19. While the pandemic has kept some area teams off the court, the Lady Gators are on the right side of the scoreboard in that battle, too. They have been blessed to get in all of their games.
“The best thing is we’re playing basketball,” Baldwin said. “That gives the kids something to stay focused on each day other than just wearing a mask and staying six feet away from each other. We’re trying to do what we have to do to help us but also the teams we play. We’re thankful for the people who come to our games. They’ve been wearing their masks. It’s not about punishment. It’s about allowing us to play basketball. Nobody has been like oh, my God you’re making us wear a mask.”
Goose Creek travels to Ashley Ridge on Dec. 15 and hosts the Foxes on Dec. 18.