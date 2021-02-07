Wash at 499 career wins

Cane Bay High School wrestling coach Tim Wash moved within one victory of 500 career wins on Feb. 5.
The Cobras coasted past a short-handed Goose Creek squad on the mat, 68-9, at CBHS to give Wash his 499th victory. It also secured a runner-up finish in Region 7-AAAAA and punched Cane Bay's ticket to the playoffs.
Wash, a wrestling coach since 1988, reached the 400-win mark during the 2015-2016 season. He began his career at James Island High School and also made stops at Lugoff-Elgin, Rock Hill and Berkeley high schools before taking over the Cobras program.
He won a pair of Class AAA crowns while coaching at Lugoff-Elgin in 1998 and 1999 and his 2000 squad was state runner-up.
Wash later led Rock Hill to Class AAAA runner-up finishes in 2004 and 2005.
The Cobras begin the Class 5A duals Saturday on the road at the Region 6-AAAAA champion. But first, Cobras wrestlers will compete in the Region 7-AAAAA individual championships on Feb. 10 at CBHS along with Berkeley, Goose Creek, Stratford and Wando.
Cane Bay takes a 6-2 record into the state playoffs and is essentially the Berkeley County champion. The Cobras defeated all three county teams in region competition and added non-region wins over county programs Hanahan, Philip Simmons and Timberland.
Their losses came to Wando and Summerville.
More Lower State playoff dates are Feb. 15 and 17. The Class 5A state championship is set for Feb. 20.
In the win over Goose Creek, the Cobras won 9 of 14 bouts by forfeit. Their other points came from Jay Peace (113, fall), Brandon Flory (132, tech fall) and Jayden Ferguson (HW, 4-1 dec.).
Arkie Freeman (138, fall) and Brody Boulanger (160, 5-4 dec.) won matches for Goose Creek.