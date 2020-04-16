Wando promotes DBs coach to top spot

Wando High School has filled its football vacancy with a coach currently on staff.
The Warriors promoted defensive backs coach Rocco Adrian to interim head coach for the 2020 season. Adrian, an assistant for four years in Mt. Pleasant, replaces Jimmy Noonan.
Noonan left for Georgetown in February after 11 seasons with the Warriors, who are in Region 7-AAAAA with Goose Creek, Stratford, Cane Bay and Berkeley.
“We are excited to have Rocco Adrian lead our football team in 2020,” Wando Principal Dr. Sherry Eppelsheimer said in a release. “He knows our student-athletes, our coaches, and our community and understands what it means to Walk the Warrior Way.”
Adrian is a former football player at Furman University, where he earned four letters from 1995-98. He made 114 career tackles and an interception from his safety spot.
He helped the Paladins reach the NCAA playoffs in 1996 and earned two team awards his senior year: the Robert B. King Award (a team player award) and the Purple Heart Award (he came back from a serious injury the year before).
His coaching journey began in Greenville. He spent 1999-2007 at Christ Church as a defensive assistant, eventually moving up to defensive coordinator in 2005.
He then made college stops at his alma mater, The Apprentice School, North Greenville and Gardner-Webb.
Last season, Wando finished 7-4 overall and 3-2 in the region. The Warriors knocked off Conway in the opening round of the playoffs before falling to eventual state champion Dutch Fork High School.
“This is a tough time to step into this position while school is closed,” Adrian said. “However, I have experience with adversity, and I know the players and coaches here at Wando are prepared to handle adversity as well. I am so thankful for this opportunity, and I appreciate the support and faith from the leadership here at Wando.”
Adrian was a standout at Deltona High School in Florida and his father, Pete Adrian, was the head football coach at Norfolk State from 2005-14.