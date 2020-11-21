Wando girls picked to dethrone GC

The preseason All-Region 7-AAAAA girls basketball team has been released and Wando High School is projected to dethrone Goose Creek High School in the region.
The Lady Gators have won 78 straight region games and seven consecutive region championships but have been hit hard by graduation the last two seasons. They also went on to win their third state championship in four seasons last winter, bouncing Wando in overtime of the Lower State final.
But the Lady Warriors are the team to beat in the preseason poll, coming in ahead of Goose Creek, Berkeley, Cane Bay and Stratford. Wando finished 18-6 last season, with three of those losses to Goose Creek.
Wando has three players named to the preseason all-region team, led by junior Dylan Silber (10.3 PPG, 3.4 RPG). Senior Miriam Berle (4 PPG, 4 RPG) and Ava Curry are the other two.
Junior Sharriah Green (4.7 PPG, 2.1 SPG) and Kai McGee represent Goose Creek on the squad.
Sophomores Peighton Jambor (10.5 PPG, 9.4 RPG, 2.5 BPG) and Jyahni Smith (10.2 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 4 SPG) are Berkeley’s two selections.
Cane Bay sophomore Alaina Nettles (9.7 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 4.4 SPG) is the lone Cobra named to the team.
Stratford’s selections are sophomore Kaleyia Brown (13.8 PPG, 2.7 SPG) and sophomore Yasmine Cook.
Last season, the Berkeley girls advanced to the third round of the playoffs for the first time since 2001 and finished with a 15-10 record. The Lady Stags lost just two seniors.