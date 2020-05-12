Walker joins Fort Dorchester coaching staff

The Fort Dorchester football team has added another veteran coach to its staff. Last week, FDHS athletics director/football coach Steve LaPrad announced Kenny Walker has accepted positions to coach and teach at Fort Dorchester.
Walker, who stepped down as the head coach of the Ashley Ridge Football program in late December, is joining the Patriots staff as an assistant varsity football and weight training coach.
“We are very excited to add Kenny to our staff of great coaches,” LaPrad said. “He will fit in great and help us be successful.”
Walker joined the Ashley Ridge staff as an assistant for the Swamp Foxes’ inaugural season. When Doc Davis stepped down two years later, Walker took over head coaching responsibilities. He served as the team’s coach for 10 years.
Walker led the Swamp Foxes to region championships in 2011 and 2014. Ashley Ridge advanced all the way to the state semifinals in 2011 before being eliminated from the playoffs with a loss to Greenwood.
Prior to Ashley Ridge being built, Walker coached at Summerville High School. He was named the head coach for the Green Wave varsity wrestling and JV Football teams after LaPrad left Summerville to take over the Fort Dorchester football program.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to join the faculty and coaching staff at Fort Dorchester High School,” Walker said. “I will miss all the relationships I have had over the years at Ashley Ridge but I’m anxious to start new ones at Fort Dorchester. I started coaching with Coach Laprad 25 years ago and it’s going to be fun being out there doing it again.”
Walker led the Green Wave wrestlers to seven state championships. Prior to Walker taking over the Summerville program, LaPrad led five Green Wave wrestling teams to a state title. The Patriots football team finished the 2019 season with an 11-1 record after falling to eventual state champion Dutch Fork in the third round of the playoffs.
Since Fort Dorchester claimed its first football state championship in 2015, it has been the Lowcountry team to beat on the gridiron. A loss to Summerville in 2018 is Fort Dorchester’s only loss to a Lowcountry team in the past five seasons.