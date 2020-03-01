Wadford brings district another title

Three tried to keep Roman Wadford from reaching the top of the podium. Three failed.
The Timberland High School sophomore dominated from the weekend’s outset, winning all three matches via fall to capture a Class 2A-A state championship in the 145-pound weight class on Saturday inside Anderson Civic Center.
Wadford’s victory gave the Berkeley County School District at least one state wrestling champion for the third straight year and ninth time since 2011.
“We really expected he could (win state) if he wrestled like he had been most of the season,” Wolves coach Ryan Rhoades said, “but at the same time you don’t want to put too much pressure on him. He handled it well.”
Wadford was the top seed from the Lower State in the eight-man bracket.
On Friday, Wadford made quick work of his first opponent, winning by pin in 23 seconds, to earn a spot in the semifinal round.
Saturday’s semifinal opponent also fell by the wayside in the first period, setting up a championship match between Wadford and Ninety-Six’s Chance Hewett.
“He really developed a killer instinct this year,” Rhoades said. “Every match he wanted to dominate and control the match. “He was fun to watch all season long. He gained a lot more confidence in himself.”
Hewett was a tougher out than the first two but ultimately suffered the same fate, losing via fall in the third period as Wadford became the first THS state champion since Cooper Youngblood in 2018.
“The kid reversed him and got him in trouble a couple times but Roman kept wrestling. That’s the thing, he never stops.”
Wadford ended the season with a sparkling 49-3 record. He was a state qualifier at 138 pounds as a freshman.
“He’s already stated it is his goal to win it the next two years,” Rhoades said. “He’ll put in the work to continue to get better. He’s really a cerebral wrestler. He figures things out pretty quickly. He just kind of gets it. He also works really hard.”
Ten other school district wrestlers placed inside the top four of their respective weight classes.
Timberland’s placers in 2A-A were Logan Kinard (126, runner-up), Ethan Dawson (132, runner-up), Dominick Milligan (170, third) and Hunter Elswick (182, fourth). The other 2A-A placer was Cross’s Damion Haines (160, third).
In 3A, Hanahan’s Gavin Qualls placed (113, fourth).
Stratford had a pair of placers in 5A; Lance Elrod (120, runner-up) and Preston Soriano (138, third). Cane Bay also had two placers in 5A: Jacob Simmons (113, runner-up) and Raleigh D’Antico (106, fourth).