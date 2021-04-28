TIDIBTS: Patterson powers Hawkettes

First baseman Brooke Patterson slugged a pair home runs and drove in seven runs and pitcher Kaylee Barrett hurled a no-hitter to power the Hanahan High School softball team to a region victory on April 27.
The Hawkettes (12-4) won via shutout for the seventh time. They needed little time to take control in the 15-0 victory against Academic Magnet, plating 11 runs in the top of the first inning.
Patterson, an Erskine signee, doubled in Hanahan’s first two runs then put the exclamation point on the outburst with a three-run home run. She launched a two-run homer in the third inning, her seventh of the season.
Leadoff hitter Anderson Thrower and Michaela Conlon chipped in two hits apiece for Hanahan.
Barrett struck out four batters in the three-inning game.
Hanahan Baseball 13,
Academic Magnet 3
Leadoff hitter Aryan Patel knocked in three runs and three others drove in two runs apiece as Hanahan High School’s baseball team coasted to a region victory on April 27.
The Hawks (14-5) built a six-run lead after three innings and then ended it after six innings with a six spot. Hanahan collected 12 hits.
Ethan Walker was 3 for 3 with three runs scored and two RBIs while Coleman Jenkins and Austin Mitchum also plated a pair of runs. Luke Blankenship chipped in two hits.
Hawks starter Josh Litwin hurled three innings and struck out six batters to earn the win. He allowed one hit and an earned run.
Relievers Foster Nicodin and Brick Nichols combined to strike out seven batters over the next three innings and allow two hits.
Berkeley Softball 12,
Cane Bay 2
Leadoff hitter Jersey Silver was 4 for 4 with three RBIs and the Berkeley softball team reached the 20-win mark with a rout of visiting Cane Bay on April 26 in Moncks Corner.
Berkeley (20-2, 10-0 Region 7-AAAAA) pounded out 13 hits and took advantage of six Cane Bay errors in tallying double-digit runs for the 13th time.
Leadoff hitter Jenna Krol led the Cobras (9-12) with three hits and Olivia Fleming chipped in a pair of hits.
Berkeley Baseball 13,
Cane Bay 0
Berkeley High School pitching racked up the Stags' sixth shutout of the season in a Region 7-AAAAA baseball game on April 26 at CBHS.
The Stags improved to 20-3 overall and 10-0 against region foes with the 13-0 victory in five innings.
Stags hurler Chevy Wrenn worked four innings and allowed one hit while striking out four batters. The Cobras made five errors, enabling Berkeley to plate eight unearned runs.