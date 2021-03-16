TIDBITS: Stratford wins in extras

The Stratford High School baseball team scored a run on an error in the bottom of the ninth to win its season opener, 4-3, on March 15 against Ashley Ridge.
Cade Brunson walked to lead off the ninth, advanced on a wild pitch and moved to third base on a bunt by Thomas Purcell. After back-to-back walks, Cody Lord hit a grounder to shortstop and Brunson scored on the error.
Brett Marrs led the Knights offensively with two hits.
Cole Greer tossed two hitless innings of relief, striking out four batters, to earn the save for Stratford.
Knights starter Josh Davis scattered eight hits and struck out eight batters over 6.1 innings, allowing two earned runs.
Each team scored twice in the first inning and once in the seventh. Stratford forced extra innings when Purcell singled with one out to score Nick Lott, who singled with one out.
Hanahan 8,
Philip Simmons 6
Hanahan’s baseball team scored five runs in the top of the sixth inning to complete a comeback against Philip Simmons on March 15 at PSHS.
The Hawks (1-0) trailed 6-0 after one inning but were able to rally with one run in the third inning and two runs in the fourth inning to cut their deficit in half.
Outfielder Luke Blankenship led Hanahan with three hits and drove in three runs. Coleman Jenkins also drove in three runs.
Foster Nicodin (1-0) hurled five innings of relief to earn the pitching win, striking out five batters with no earned runs. He allowed two hits.
Brick Nichols struck out three batters in two innings to earn a save.
Tripp Williams knocked in a pair of runs for Philip Simmons.
Summerville 15,
Cane Bay 4
Cane Bay dropped its season-opening softball game against Summerville on March 15.
Jenna Krol led the Cobras with two hits and three RBIs. Aaliyah McLeod added two hits for Cane Bay.
Summerville also defeated Cane Bay in baseball, 7-2.
CSU’s Chara earns
conference honor
Charleston Southern junior outside hitter Dayana Chara was named the Big South volleyball player of the week on March 16.
Chara led the Bucs with 35 kills in their two-match sweep if UNC Asheville finishing with 4.38 kills per set and hitting .400 overall. Her 20-kill performance in the Bucs’ five-set win over the Bulldogs was a season-high for any Buccaneer with her final kill coming as the match point for CSU.
Chara, an outside hitter from Cartagena, Colombia, has a team-high 100 kills.