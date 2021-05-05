TIDBITS: Patterson smashes eighth homer

The Hawks improved to 14-4 with an easy 15-0 victory over Bishop England in two and a half innings on May 4.
Senior first baseman Brooke Patterson launched her eighth home run of the season, a three-run shot in the bottom of the second inning, and finished with four RBIs. Outfielder Anderson Thrower, infielder Brooke Jones and pitcher Kaylee LeCompte chipped in two RBIs each.
Thrower and Kaylee Melluso collected two hits each and LeCompte fanned eight batters in a three-inning no-hitter.
Hanahan Baseball 2,
Bishop England 1
Hanahan pitcher Nick Cappello worked around seven hits and fanned nine batters to lift the Hawks past Bishop England in a region baseball game on May 4.
Hanahan (16-6) scored a run in the fourth inning on a balk and won 2-1 when Foster Nicodin drew a walk with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh.
Leadoff hitter Aryan Patel led the Hawks with two hits and walked to lead off the seventh inning. He moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Luke Blankenship and third base on a fielder’s choice.
After a walk to Brick Nichols loaded the bases, Nicodin faced nine pitches.
Bishop England’s lone run came in the top of the fifth.