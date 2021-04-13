TIDBITS: Knights win in extras (updated)

Stratford High School scored four runs in the top of the 10th inning to edge Wando High School in a Region 7-AAAAA softball game on April 12.
Knights pitcher Payton Cox went the distance and struck out 15 batters in the 7-4 victory at WHS.
Leadoff hitter Tayler Jenkins was one of four Stratford players with multiple hits and singled in a pair of runs with two outs in the 10th to break a 3-3 tie.
Gabby Cruz, Aubreanna Varner and Laine Toler chipped in two hits apiece and Raegan Shriver scored twice for Stratford.
The score was tied 2-2 after seven innings and each squad plated single runs in the ninth inning.
Cane Bay 12,
Goose Creek 1
Cane Bay High School’s softball team extended its win streak to five games with a victory over Goose Creek High School in a Region 7-AAAAA contest on April 12.
Cobras pitchers Ashton Muschek and Gracie Pruitt combined on a four-hitter and struck out nine batters.
Aniya Caldwell collected two hits for Cane Bay and drove in three runs. Jada Pemberton added two hits and two RBIs and scored twice. Ciera Fenton crossed the plate four times.
Hanahan 15,
Battery Creek 0
Hawks pitcher AJ Bryant hurled a two-hit shutout and fanned four batters as the Hanahan High School baseball team blanked Battery Creek in a region game on April 13.
Nick Cappello and Ethan Walker blasted home runs for the Hawks, who improved to 10-4. Cappello and Brick Nichols knocked in three runs each while Walker drove in a pair and was the only player with three hits.
Aryan Patel, Luke Blankenship, Coleman Jenkins, Nichols and Cappello collected two hits each.
Fort Dorchester 13,
Hanahan 3
Fort Dorchester High School pounded out 16 hits and scored in all but one inning in routing Hanahan High School 13-3 in a non-region softball game on April 13.
Madison Boyd led the onslaught with three hits and scored three runs for the Patriots. Jewel Cooper, Payton Brigman, Aujea Bowman, Abby Briganti and Audrey Levette collected two hits each for Fort Dorchester.
Brigman, Bowman, Briganti, Dolbeck and Clevenger knocked in two runs apiece.
Dolbeck recorded the win inside the circle, scattering six hits and allowing one earned run. She fanned seven batters and supported herself with a two-run homer.
Brooke Jones and Brooke Patterson led Hanahan with two hits each. Patterson launched a solo home run.
The score was tied 1-1 before Fort Dorchester piled up four runs in the bottom of the third and three more in the bottom of the fourth.
Hanahan 7,
Hilton Head 5
Hanahan High School’s baseball team scored in all of the first five innings to build a 6-2 lead and held on for a 7-5 victory over visiting Hilton Head High School on April 12.
Mason Woznac collected three hits to pace four Hawks with multiple hits and scored twice. Coleman Jenkins, Foster Nicodin and Ethan Walker chipped in two hits each. Nicodin and Jenkins scored twice.
Nicodin earned the win in relief for the Hawks, hurling three innings. He struck out three batters, allowed one earned run and gave up three hits.
Braylon Mitchell hurled the seventh, allowing a run and striking out two batters, to garner the save.
CSU's Toole earns
conference honors
Charleston Southern junior kicker Nathaniel Toole earned Big South Special Teams Player of the Week honors for games played on April 10.
Toole booted field goals of 38 and 53 yards and had two touchbacks in the Bucs’ 27-14 victory over Robert Morris.
Toole's 38-yarder in the fourth quarter marked his first collegiate field goal and put the Bucs ahead 24-7.
His 53-yard conversion later in the quarter set a new program record for longest field goal in CSU history and was the longest field goal in the Big South since the 2015 season.