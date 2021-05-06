TIDBITS: Hanahan's Brooke Patterson smashes eighth homer

The Hanahan softball team improved to 14-4 with an easy 15-0 victory over Bishop England on May 4.
Senior first baseman Brooke Patterson launched her eighth home run of the season, a three-run shot in the bottom of the second inning, and finished with four RBIs. Outfielder Anderson Thrower, infielder Brooke Jones and pitcher Kaylee LeCompte chipped in two RBIs each.
Thrower and Kaylee Melluso collected two hits each and LeCompte fanned eight batters in a three-inning no-hitter.
Hanahan Baseball 2, Bishop England 1
Hanahan pitcher Nick Cappello worked around seven hits and fanned nine batters to lift the Hawks past Bishop England in a region baseball game on May 4.
Hanahan (16-6) scored a run in the fourth inning on a balk and won, 2-1, when Foster Nicodin drew a walk with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh.
Leadoff hitter Aryan Patel led the Hawks with two hits and walked to lead off the seventh inning. He moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Luke Blankenship and third base on a fielder’s choice.
After a walk to Brick Nichols loaded the bases, Nicodin faced nine pitches.
Bishop England’s lone run came in the top of the fifth.
Stratford 1, Socastee 0
The Stratford boys soccer team won its Class 5A playoff opener at Socastee High School on May 4.
Josue Dasilva scored a goal in the second half for the Knights and keeper Jackson Kotowski recorded the shutout in goal.
Socastee 5, Stratford 1
Stratford High School's boys tennis team ended the spring in the opening round of the Class 5A playoffs with a loss at Socastee High School on May 4.
Alex Barker-Tetor and Kameron Koehler won at No. 2 doubles in a third-set tiebreaker for Stratford, which finished 9-6.
Three singles matches also went to third-set tiebreakers as the second-seeded Knights flirted with the upset of the Region 6-AAAAA champion.
Cane Bay 4,
Fort Dorchester 3
Leadoff hitter Jenna Krol doubled in a pair of runs in the top of the seventh to lift the Cane Bay High School softball team to a 4-3 victory at Fort Dorchester High School in a non-region game on May 5.
Krol and clean-up hitter Gracie Pruitt each collected two hits while Krol and Aaliyah McLeod scored two runs apiece for the Cobras (10-15).
Pruitt earned the win inside the circle, allowing one earned run on five hits. She worked around four walks.
Jewel Cooper and Whitney Clevenger had two apiece for Fort Dorchester.
Fort Dorchester 10,
Cane Bay 4
Fort Dorchester pulled away from Cane Bay in a non-region baseball game on May 5.
The Patriots scored seven runs in their final four at-bats to break a 3-3 tie and pounded out 11 hits for the game.
Miles Singleton was 2 for 4 with two RBIs for Cane Bay.
Johnny Tsang and Cameron Howard drove in three runs apiece for Fort Dorchester.