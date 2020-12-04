TIDBITS: Green powers Lady Gators (updated)

Junior guard Sharriah Green scored a game-high 17 points and junior guard Ravin Griffin added 11 points as the Goose Creek High School girls basketball team began the season with a victory on Dec. 1.
The Lady Gators (1-0) led by 10 at the break and earned a 45-34 victory at West Ashley High School.
Junior guard Samiyah Grant chipped in eight points for Goose Creek.
Ja’Lyn Fyall led West Ashley with 10 points.
Fort Dorchester boys 48,
Cane Bay 39
Junior Charles Bennett-Shaffer scored nine points and junior Jonquil Yates chipped in eight for Cane Bay’s boys basketball team, which opened the season with a nine-point loss on Dec. 1.
Omarion Green scored 20 points to power Fort Dorchester, which used a 16-6 third-quarter run on the way to a 48-39 victory.
Cane Bay led 17-16 at the half before Fort Dorchester’s run.
In the girls game Fort Dorchester pulled out a 48-46 victory.
Florida 67,
CSU women 52
Charleston Southern’s women’s basketball team dropped to 1-1 on the season with a competitive loss at a Southeastern Conference program on Dec. 2.
The Florida Gators used a 27-4 run in the second quarter en route to a 67-52 win over the visiting Buccaneers.
Senior forward Alyssia Faye scored 17 points and grabbed seven rebounds for CSU, which travels to Davidson for a 4 p.m. game on Dec. 9. Junior forward Sharita Godfrey added 12 points for the Buccaneers.
CSU led 20-19 in the second quarter before the Gators gained control with their big run. The Buccaneers women remained winless against SEC competition in program history as the Bucs fell to 0-22 all-time against the conference.
The CSU men’s team (0-3) had a game cancelled with St. Andrews on Dec. 3 and plays again at Duke on Dec. 12.
Goose Creek boys 64,
West Ashley 38
The Goose Creek boys basketball team won its first game of the season, pulling away from West Ashley on Dec. 4 at GCHS.
Demetri Simmons led the Gators with 11 points while Yaturi Bolton added 10 points. Tykelvion Thompson chipped in nine points.
West Ashley led 12-7 after a quarter but the Gators outscored the Wildcats 57-26 the rest of the way.
Monquan Jenkins had 16 points to pace West Ashley.
Goose Creek girls 37,
West Ashley 36
Ravin Griffin scored 13 points and Sharriah Green chipped in nine points as the Lady Gators edged the visitors from West Ashley on Dec. 4 at GCHS.
West Ashley had the final shot to win but it was off the mark as the Lady Gators survived.
Kristen Jenkins powered West Ashley with 19 points.
James Island girls 30,
Hanahan 25
Hanahan's girls lost a home non-region clash on Friday, Dec. 4, falling by five to James Island.
Ashtyn Adams led the Hawks with 14 points and Kamryn Brown chipped in nine points for the Hanahan girls.